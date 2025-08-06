Bob Myers Will Love to Replace Rob Pelinka as Lakers Brace for Potential Move, Matt Barnes Claims

Remember when we all thought the Buss family would always run the Lakers? Yeah, that chapter quietly closed back in June. In what turned out to be the biggest off-season bombshell for Lakers fans, Mark Walter stepped in to take control. Yes, the same Mark Walter who had already owned the Dodgers and held a stake in the Lakers since 2021. He officially moved to become the main guy, and just like that, the Buss legacy that began back in 1979 faded into the rearview. Now with Walter calling the shots, don’t be surprised if the front office starts to shift too.

This Lakers sale? It was massive—reportedly valued at $10 billion, according to ESPN. That shattered the record for the most expensive U.S. sports team sale, beating the Celtics’ $6.1 billion deal and the Commanders’ $6.05 billion sale in 2023. Once the deal closed, the Lakers officially became the most valuable franchise in sports, nearly $4 billion ahead of the next closest. Jeanie Buss stayed on as governor, but how much control she’d really keep was up in the air. And with Rob Pelinka’s name floating around in GM shakeup rumors, yeah, anything can happen.

And just to stir the pot a little more, Matt Barnes jumped on The Big Shot Bob Podcast and had some thoughts about Rob Pelinka possibly being replaced. One name that’s been making the rounds? Bob Myers. Yep, the same Bob who helped build that Warriors dynasty and just so happens to be an LA native and a UCLA Bruin. Matt started by saying, “I mentioned Magic [Johnson] obviously a part of the group that could possibly move back into a position of power with that. Um, but also Bob Myers. Bob Myers is sitting around waiting for the right situation.”

via Imago Feb 4, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic poses for photos with general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

He continued, “And I know for a LA guy and a Bruin such as Bob who, you know, went and put his fingerprint on, you know, a great dynasty in the Bay, you know, I’m sure he would love to have to drive to Staple Center or whatever it’s called these days, uh, you know, for work and be paid very handsomely for it, too. So, I I agree with you. I definitely think he’s on the hot seat and and and maybe have unfair expectations, too, because I don’t think they’re going to be a title contender next year. But, I mean, that’s the standard that this team wants, and that’s what the new ownership is striving for.”

Bob Myers to the Lakers? He was the mastermind behind the Warriors’ dynasty with Steph Curry, built a championship culture, and stepped down in 2023. Since then, he’s been doing TV work with ESPN and consulting for the Washington Commanders.

So, he’s not exactly out of the game. And here’s where it gets even more interesting—Myers has reportedly turned down other jobs, like one from the Hawks, just to stay in L.A. with his family. So if the Lakers come calling? It wouldn’t take much convincing.

If Rob Pelinka is really on the hot seat, replacing him with Myers could change everything, and yep, he won’t come cheap. But if Walter wants to make a statement and turn this next chapter into a powerhouse era, there might be no better move than bringing in Bob.

Is Rob Pelinka really on the clock?

When Matt Barnes was asked how long Pelinka has before he might be replaced, his response on the podcast was blunt: “If I was a betting man, not much. Especially considering that, um, the new ownership group has Magic as a part of it and, um, you know we all know—and not to give out, you know, too much—we know that him and Rob kind of butted heads, you know what I mean?… So, um, you know Rob’s been on the hot seat a few times through his tenure and obviously I think this was a—some Kobe love, respect—brought him into the family and and and and has kind of made his way to where he’s made his way. But to your point, I definitely think he’s on the clock.” And if you remember, that fallout between Magic and Rob? It was very, very public.

Back in 2019, Magic Johnson said he left the Lakers presidency because of GM Pelinka’s behind-the-back whispers and lack of decision-making power. “I started hearing, ‘Magic, you not working hard enough,’ ‘Magic’s not in the office.’ People around the Laker office was telling me Rob [Pelinka] was saying things, and I didn’t like those things being said behind my back—that I wasn’t in the office enough and so on,” Magic revealed.

The final straw? The Lakers wouldn’t let him fire Luke Walton mid-season. And while Magic isn’t in the Lakers front office anymore, his connection to new Lakers owner Mark Walter (they co-own the Dodgers) makes it fair to wonder how much influence he might still carry.

But here’s the twist—despite all that drama and the huge ownership shake-up, Rob Pelinka isn’t going anywhere just yet. Reports suggest that Pelinka is expected to remain as Lakers general manager “for as long as Jeanie’s in place.” And Jeanie Buss? She’s still under contract as team governor through the decade.

That loyalty runs deep. Jeanie even promoted Pelinka to president of basketball operations in April 2025, signaling full trust despite fan backlash and rocky stretches. And let’s not forget—Pelinka just shocked the NBA with a blockbuster Luka Doncic trade and then signed Deandre Ayton to fill the frontcourt gap. That’s a win-now mindset. Whether you’re a critic calling it blind loyalty or a supporter calling it stability, one thing’s clear: Pelinka’s fate is tied to Jeanie Buss. As long as she’s calling the shots, he’s staying put.