Body Paralysis Prevents 7ft6 Shawn Bradley From Proving His BIG3 Claim

Picture Michael Beasley going for a shot and there’s a 7’6″ mountain in the way. Shawn Bradley was that guy in size, which he complemented with elite shot-making as well. Alongside Shaquille O’Neal, who was one draft year apart, he was the walking definition of the modern NBA big. Bradley had a full NBA career that spanned across the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Nets, and the Dallas Mavericks. He also had the quintessential retired athlete life till a 2021 accident changed everything. While Bradley is an inspiration through hardship, we can’t help but picture some what-ifs.

In a rare public appearance, the former Mavericks star was seated courtside at Week 10 of the BIG3 games last month. He was in his Quantum Rehab motorized wheelchair at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, the old arena he dominated. There was no BIG3 when Bradley played from 1993 to 2005. But we can’t not imagine what it would be like to have a 7’6″ giant in a 3vs3 setting.

BIG3 insider, Mikey Domagala caught up with Bradley during the game. He brought up how Ice Cube has given retired NBA players an opportunity to play on the court. Bradley said then, “I’m 53 now. If I was functioning, I would dominate. I love what he’s doing.”

Bradley laughed it off but for anyone who heard this statement, it cuts deep. Indeed being 53 wouldn’t be a factor for non-participation. His once opponent, 56-year-old Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf is one of the leading scorers of the BIG3. It’s the other thing.

In 2021, Bradley was riding his bicycle near his home in St. George, Utah when a motorist struck him. He suffered a traumatic spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed from the chest down. The following year, Bradley, with his wife, Carrie Cannon, and their children moved to a more wheelchair-friendly residence in Dallas.

Despite life’s curveball, Bradley remains larger than life and upbeat. And he keeps his connection to his favorite sport alive.

Shawn Bradley was a problem

BYU alum, Shawn Bradley was selected second overall by the 76ers in the 1993 NBA draft. He went on to play for the Nets and retired as a Mav in 2005. From 1998 to 2003, Bradley held the franchise records for blocks. His statlines were magnificent – 22 points, 22 rebounds, and 13 blocks against the Blazers, 32 points and 16 rebounds against the Clippers, and back-to-back games with double-digit blocks.

If he was in the BIG3, would Jordan Crawford, Michael Beasley, Lance Stephenson, and Dwight Howard have an answer to Bradley? We’ll never know.

He underwent a complex neck-fusion surgery to stabilize his spine, spent three weeks in the ICU and a month in rehabilitation, but the damage was irreversible. Doctors confirmed he was paralyzed from the chest down. He confessed that it is sometimes burdensome, but he still manages to look at the upside. “I can move my hand and that’s great, I shouldn’t be able to that, but there is no strength in it,” he said according to Yahoo Sports.

The driver who caused the accident wasn’t cited. While seated next to the Shaq – the only big guy who could overcome the elite shot-blocker during their rivalry – Bradley congratulated Ice Cube for what he’s created, “He’s done a great job of making another opportunity for guys and for fans and for people to be part of a fun sport and a great experience.”

As many former NBA players get another shot at playing basketball through the BIG3, the subject of second chances clearly hit close to home for Shawn Bradley. But his positivity remains an inspiration regardless.