Celtics Champion Calls for Prayers After Wife Goes ‘Out of Control’ on Flight to Secret Location

“Hey boy, Texas women are different. I’m telling you straight up…Once you’re there, you’re there,” said Kendrick Perkins recently in the form of dating advice to Klay Thompson, who recently went into a relationship with Megan Thee Stallion. Perkins certainly knows from experience what a ‘Texas Woman’ is like. After all, he has been married to one for the last 16 years! Despite being busy in his role as an ESPN analyst, the former NBA player keeps giving us updates about his personal life and his wife from time to time. However, Kendrick took a risk by getting into a roast battle with a recent one.

Kendrick Perkins recently took to his official Instagram account to share a story with his 557,000 followers. Highlighted nothing on it except a message that read, “This girl @ _queenvanity just wiped down the seat, windows and the damn and flight attendants. Pray for me! God Bless America”. One hopes, for Kendrick’s sake, that Vanity Perkins had turned on Airplane mode before the story was posted; otherwise, the flight would have become an extra-long one.

We don’t know when Vanity saw it, but the ‘public’ message soon reached her. She also took to her official IG story, re-shared Kendrick’s story, adding a few words of her own. And not just for her husband! “I never understood how a person can be against someone being clean 🤔Like why does me being clean bother my family? #d———,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well … yeah, we’ll leave it to you.

AD

While Kendrick and Vanity have been married since 2009, they had been together, as friends and then partners, for an additional 8 years! Even before they tied the knot, the couple had their first child, back in 2007, who was named Kendrick Perkins Jr. Their second son, Kenxton, was born in 2011, while twins Kanter and Zoey came into this world back in 2015.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendrick Perkins (@kendrickperkins) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

After so many years, and with 4 children, it is nice that the couple still takes the time out to go on vacations to secret locations. It is made even more wholesome with the 2008 Boston Celtics champion and his partner sharing quibbles on IG stories.

A response like that was certainly expected from Vanity. After all, she has a sense of humor that would appreciate Kendrick calling her ‘out of control’ any time, any day. She has shown us her humorous side in the past, too.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kendrick Perkins’ wife celebrated anniversary with hilarious ‘Revelation’ after NBA star killed the romance

Kendrick and Vanity Perkins celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary back in late July 2024. She highlighted the occasion through an Instagram post and a caption that went into detail about what transpired on that special day. The couple had travelled to the middle of the rainforest in Costa Rica, and Vanity had scheduled a surprise vow renewal ceremony. The only problem was that Kendrick hadn’t prepared any vows!

After the ceremony, the former player directed the photographer on how to take their photos. Since Kendrick doesn’t like taking photos, he urged that the whole thing be done quickly. Later, while enjoying dinner, Vanity sang to him while Kendrick kept eating her food and talking.

“Moral of the story is I been dealing with this foolishness for over 20 years and I just realized I really don’t even like this dude👊🏽” wrote Vanity to conclude her long recap. Despite what happened, she did add a “Happy Anniversary baby cakes👊🏽 #15YearsAndCounting” at the end.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanity Perkins (@_queenvanity) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Well, one hopes that Kendrick Perkins is better prepared for his vacation to this secret location he didn’t choose to tell his fans about. After all, a couple like him and Vanity deserves all the happiness that comes their way.