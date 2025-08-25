Celtics Legend Rallies Behind Kyrie Irving’s “Biggest” Plan Beyond NBA

You would hardly see NBA players not settling into something after their playing days—some step into television, while a select few, like Magic Johnson, go on to build entire business empires. But Kyrie Irving, at 33, is already charting a very different path. Instead of media gigs or ownership ambitions, he dreams of “Kyrie-Town”—his own self-sustained getaway built for better living. The idea — half-whimsical and half-serious- has earned surprising support from former teammates like Channing Frye and Kendrick Perkins, and now even another NBA legend is backing his off-court vision.

Yes, it is Kevin Garnett. Since retiring, the Hall of Famer has built a post-NBA life that blends media and mentorship—whether it’s launching his own podcast, consulting for the Timberwolves, or even taking rising stars like Victor Wembanyama under his wing out of nowhere. Now, Garnett is throwing his weight behind Kyrie Irving’s unconventional vision.

During a recent Twitch stream, Kyrie opened up about his dream of “Kyrie-Town,” a sustainable retreat centered on wellness and community living. “A healthy life is the best life,” Irving told the viewers. “I know being healthy is expensive nowadays, and inflation and things of that nature, but that’s why I’m building towards becoming one of the biggest farmers ever. Like, I’m just going to put it out there. One of the biggest farmers ever.” Garnett, never one to shy away from bold ideas, embraced the concept and encouraged Kyrie to chase it by adding a caption. “Great idea 🫡💯💯😤😤✅.” ” But Irving won’t be the only NBA player to take to farm life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Scottie Pippen, Will Allen, and Blake Griffin have laid the blueprint for urban farming. But Irving has a more ambitious goal. “I want to be able to supply food and groceries to the world in the best way I can and create small holistic wellness villages where people can retire, people can give birth, you know, women could give birth safely, and don’t have to worry about all the taxing on their body and all the stress. Families can grow and build.” That’s a rare direction for an active NBA star, and it adds layers to his public persona—one that has often been misunderstood as eccentric, but here feels forward-looking, empathetic, and almost utopian.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Averys (@theaveryfarm) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even Kevin Garnett couldn’t ignore Kyrie’s ambitious vision. The Hall of Famer reposted the Twitch clip on his Instagram Stories, adding his own stamp of approval. For a player whose post-retirement path has leaned more traditional—podcasting, TV appearances, and mentoring young stars with the Wolves and Celtics—Garnett’s endorsement carried extra weight. It showed that even someone with a more conventional second act could recognize the forward-thinking spirit in Kyrie’s plans. And in many ways, that’s because Garnett and Irving share more in common than it first appears.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Kyrie Irving’s Holistic Dream Resonates With Kevin Garnett’s Self-Care Legacy

Kevin Garnett is blunt when it comes to praise and criticism. Like most of Celtics Nation, he too was mad at Kyrie Irving for the whole logo debacle. But he also puts him in the same plane as his mentor, Kobe Bryant. Irving stated he’s meeting farmers, agriculture specialists, and experts in this space to make his holistic community happen. Channing Frye and Kendrick Perkins confirmed that this isn’t new. Irving told them he wanted to build a healthy living township back in 2017.

Kevin Garnett’s choice of collaboration with Earn Your Leisure was a quiet but intentional signal. He was reinforcing his message that knowledge is power and inviting people to look closer, ask questions, and learn more. Known for being blunt and purposeful, Garnett used the accessory as a subtle way to push curiosity beyond basketball, showing that his focus now is on growth, education, and inspiring others to think about legacy and self-development. And Irving’s path if not similar, walks on similar lines.

USA Today via Reuters Sep 11, 2021; Springfield, MA, USA; Class of 2021 inductee Paul Pierce speaks alongside presenter Kevin Garnett during the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement at MassMutual Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Irving, too, wants to take this way beyond basketball as he said, “I’d rather know how to grow food than put a basketball in a hoop, and that’s the only thing that I know how to do. You know I’m saying I’d much rather learn how to tend to a garden and be fruitful off the land and that’s the real wealth, that’s the real wealth there.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Maybe The Big Ticket would be one of the first residents of this Kyrie-town one day.