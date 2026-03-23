Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Issues Warning For Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown After Unexpected Loss to Timberwolves

The Boston Celtics started the 2025-26 season with a “We have nothing to lose” mindset. And that was simply because they didn’t have Jayson Tatum on the team. They were rebuilding from scratch after letting go of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. However, the story took a turn when Jaylen Brown and the rest of the locker room showed up when they needed them the most. And after JT’s return, the hope of winning the title again has elevated to the next level.

This is where caution becomes primary. Paul Pierce has been a longstanding voice for the Celtics. As a former player and legend of the franchise, he understands how the organization and its ethics work. However, the Cs’ 92-102 crash-landing against the Minnesota Timberwolves emerged as an eyesore for many. Despite the odds, Pierce has nothing but warnings for the Tatum-Brown duo.

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“This is an important part of the season based on going from a team that says, ‘Hey, we probably can compete for a championship,’ to saying, ‘Hey, we actually can win now with Tatum.’ Not to let the media try to put a wedge in between what’s going on, because the media has the power to have them talking about each other and saying things and things of this nature,” Paul Pierce said on the NFG Show.

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His message is simple: beware of the media narrative. They are strong enough to cause ripples in an organization. Forget about an organization; players often face the wrath of the media. Remember that they are usually the first ones to complain about LeBron James’ longevity, speculating his retirement timeline, and whatnot. However, catch the 41-year-old sitting out, and they make the loudest noise.

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The same noise, if left unsupervised, could cause havoc within the Boston Celtics locker room. Over the years, the media has indeed created enough hype around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s pairing. And rightfully so. Most importantly, that narrative works because both players deliver to the tee. However, Paul Pierce believes the current Cs’ win-now mindset cannot be meddled with. So, the lesser the noise, the better.

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“How’s the fit and sacrifice? Do you do all of this? I would encourage Brown to just keep playing the way you’re playing. Tatum is so good of a player. He’ll figure it out,” Pierce added. “His role is different from last year, where he got so many touches, to where he’s getting less touches. That’s fine. They both want to win; they both understand. They both like each other, and nothing gets in the way from winning.”

At present, Jaylen Brown is playing one of the best seasons of his career. He is at the helm of the leaderboard for the Celtics with a career-high 28.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists so far. He led the team in JT’s absence, going 41-22. Meanwhile, Tatum’s comeback has been one to be remembered for years. In 8 games since his return, he has averaged 19.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. On average, the Celtics as a team have been effective enough to hold their fort. Now, they are the second seed in the East with a 47-24 record.

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Meanwhile, Paul Pierce is endorsing Jaylen Brown’s MVP campaign this season. According to him, the 29-year-old forward isn’t getting the hype he deserves. Therefore, he’s here making his case stronger and louder.

Paul Pierce makes his feelings clear about Jaylen Brown’s career-high season

While Jaylen Brown is putting together a compelling 2025–26 season and leading the Boston Celtics, Paul Pierce believes the star forward still isn’t getting the recognition he deserves. Speaking to the media Sunday before the Celtics’ home clash against the Timberwolves, the Boston legend shared his thoughts. He praised how Brown has managed to excel this season.

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“Brown is having an MVP season. Not enough is being said about how he’s held down the fort pretty much all year,” Pierce said. “To still elevate your game in your 10th year is pretty amazing, because most of the time, guys are who they are about time in their fourth or fifth year. To see his maturation process at this stage, it’s just unfortunate that he’s not in MVP talks like he should be.”

Imago Mar 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball while Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The season once looked doomed after Jayson Tatum’s torn Achilles in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Then came the shake-up. Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Luke Kornet all exited, leaving Boston with a completely altered identity. Expectations dipped; however, a different story awaited

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Jaylen Brown took control and pushed Boston into contention. As a result, the Celtics now sit second in the East at 47-24, with under a month left. Moreover, his leadership has fueled belief across the fanbase. If momentum holds, Brown’s brilliance could finally command the spotlight and recognition this campaign deserves.

So, the math is simple here: focus on the game and keep away from the noise that could distract the locker room from its motive. To be honest, championship dreams don’t feel so far-fetched for the Boston Celtics anymore.