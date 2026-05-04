Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Says LeBron James, Lakers Will Get Swept by OKC: “Just Going to Be Difficult”

The Thunder swept the Phoenix Suns in four games in the first round, have rested for days while awaiting their next opponent, and enter the Western Conference semifinals as defending champions with the NBA’s best record. On the other side of that bracket, a 41-year-old leads a shorthanded roster into a building where he has previously struggled, without his co-star and without home-court advantage. Paul Pierce has seen everything this sport has to offer, and he is not optimistic about what lies ahead.

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Appearing on the NFGS Show, the Celtics legend broke down the Lakers-Thunder matchup with the directness of someone who played through the league’s most physically demanding eras. “I don’t see the Lakers hanging with this group,” Pierce said. His co-panellist Big Wos pointed out that Austin Reaves was back and had performed well in the Rockets’ closeout, dribble-drive finishes, and sustained pressure relief for LeBron. Pierce acknowledged it, then went straight back to the concern that overrides everything else. “He’s gonna log a lot of minutes. He’s gonna be on the ball a lot more than he was when Luka was out there. It’s just gonna be difficult.” His landing position was unambiguous: “I don’t think the Lakers get a game.”

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The structural case for Pierce’s pessimism is hard to argue with. The Thunder won all four regular-season matchups against the Lakers by large margins, and Oklahoma City’s defence has been described by analysts as the best in the league for three consecutive seasons, a level of sustained defensive identity that does not evaporate in a playoff series. Luka Doncic, officially out indefinitely with a Grade 2 hamstring strain he suffered against the Thunder on April 2, could return at some point in the series, but is expected to miss the start, meaning LeBron James enters Game 1 as the unquestioned primary creator against a defence built specifically to make that role as difficult as possible. Pierce’s point about minutes and ball-on-hand load is not speculation. It is arithmetic.

He was most vivid on the personal dimension, drawing on his own experience of playing into his late thirties to make the point about what OKC’s defensive personnel means for LeBron specifically. “LeBron at 41, I don’t want Lu Dort draped all over me. That’s a lot to ask. Cason Wallace. All these guys just draped all over me.” He then described exactly what high-level denial defence does to an older star’s rhythm. “When I got older, the guys started denying. You don’t want to even waste the energy trying to get open. You’re like, damn, dawg, come on.” Dort and Wallace form arguably the most suffocating perimeter defensive pairing in the playoff field, and the version of LeBron that Pierce is describing, someone managing a back, managing minutes, and operating as the primary playmaker without Doncic, is exactly the version that has to absorb that pressure for 48 minutes a night.

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“OKC’s Defence Is Just Different”: Why the Thunder Matchup Is Built to Break LeBron James and the Lakers

Big Wos offered the most complete defensive case on the panel, and it reinforced Pierce’s bottom line from a different angle. “Trying to create dribble penetration. Trying to bend the shape of OKC’s defence by drawing help. It’s just different,” he said. “OKC’s defence, as we’ve seen for the last three years, even that year they lost to Dallas, they were a great defence that year. Great defence last year. They’re a great defence this year.” Oklahoma City finished the regular season ranked first in defensive rating, allowing the fewest points per possession of any team in the league, a ranking that held across the full schedule, not just against inferior opponents. The challenge for the Lakers is not simply beating the Thunder’s offence. It is finding a way to score at all against a team that has made scoring reliably difficult for three straight seasons.

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Imago Credits: IMAGN

Danny Green, also on the panel, offered the most optimistic counterpoint available: Reaves is back, and a healthy Reaves changes the calculus. Reaves scored 15 points in Game 6 closeout against Houston, moving efficiently off the ball and providing the kind of off-ball threat that forces OKC’s defenders to account for multiple actions simultaneously.

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The counter-argument to Pierce is that a full-strength Lakers team, with Reaves handling secondary creation and LeBron operating as the decision-maker rather than the only shot-creator, is a different problem than the one the Thunder have been preparing for. Pierce’s sweep prediction assumes the gap is too large to bridge even with that piece restored. Jalen Williams, OKC’s second star, is also dealing with a hamstring strain and is uncertain for the start of the series, which gives the Lakers at least one avenue of hope that Pierce, on this occasion, may have underestimated.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​