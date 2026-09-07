Celtics Risk Losing Fan Favorite After He Wishes to Leave USA for a Curious Reason

From his fourth-quarter heroics to elevating the local communities of Boston, one NBA star became a hit among Celtics fans during a stint that lasted only two and a half years. Isaiah Thomas won the franchise many games on the back of his All-Star caliber, and in 2026, returned to uplift the organization in a different role. But a recent admission from the 37-year-old about another basketball opportunity on his mind risks taking him away from the Celtics and put him in unfamiliar territory.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I want to hoop overseas for a year!!! I want that experience! And to cook them boys over that water 😂,” Isaiah Thomas wrote on X on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He doubled down on the idea with another message to fans: “Take this SLOW GRIND to another country and go crazy!!!!!!!”

But there is one issue. The former Celtics star’s family is apparently not ready to make the move. In a response to a fan’s comment, Thomas explained:

ADVERTISEMENT

“My fam doesn’t want to go. My sons are in HS right now it’s tough to miss anything they got going on. I’m tryna get them to slide with me 😂.”

While that reason for not attempting the bold international move is completely understandable, Thomas wasn’t ready to take criticism from a fan who doubted whether he is even capable of still playing at a high level.

ADVERTISEMENT

He knows his game has changed, but he believes he can still run an offense. In another X post that he shared shortly after the one above, Thomas wrote:

“It’s funny when people be like you can’t still cook like you use too. Like why can’t I??? I don’t even want to play like that anymore though lol. If I played again I’d just be a PG and make plays lead the league in ast type shit and let yall see how easy it is 😂.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-time All-Star was evidently very active on social media on Sunday. When a fan later floated another option, the Big 3, Thomas did not rule it out.

“I might slide to that. They should do a small full court though. Like La fitness type size so we can get up and down and now it’s more to my advantage instead of a lot of bully ball,” Thomas replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaiah Thomas still believes he has plenty left. The two-time All-Star, after spending some time away from pro basketball, just wants another stage to show his hooping abilities.

The veteran guard made that clear last December when he teased a potential move to the EuroLeague. Thomas took to X and admitted he was thinking about heading overseas, adding that he simply wanted to keep playing.

ADVERTISEMENT

That option could become more relevant after Thomas spent the entire 2025-26 season without an NBA team. His last NBA action came in 2023-24, when he appeared in six games for the Phoenix Suns.

Still, Thomas showed he can produce when given the chance. In 14 G League games with the Salt Lake City Stars during the 2024-25 season, he averaged 29.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. The scoring punch was still there.

Anyone who watched Thomas at his peak knows exactly what he is capable of. His best NBA season came with the Boston Celtics in 2016-17. He averaged 28.9 points and 5.9 assists, finished fifth in MVP voting, and earned All-NBA Second Team honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaiah Thomas’ New Role With the Celtics

According to Boston Globe reporter Adam Himmelsbach, the Celtics hired Thomas as a pro and college scout in May. The role will keep him based in Seattle, his hometown, while giving president of basketball operations Brad Stevens another set of eyes on the West Coast.

The former Celtics star joins a regional scouting group that includes former Hawks executive Derek Pierce, who is based in Atlanta, and Keandre Ashley, who works out of Dallas. Benas Matkevicius heads Boston’s international scouting operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at Thomas’ career, it wasn’t a surprise that the Celtics wanted his professional services again.

“He’s done so much for the city and really for the organization,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla described Thomas to Celtics Wire in December 2025. “When you’re a high-character guy, people appreciate you, and you’re able to leave the place a little better than you found it.”

It did not take much time for Thomas to get re-involved with the team. He was with Celtics executives at the NBA Scouting Combine in Chicago in May, helping the organization interview prospects. His involvement continued on draft night.

Boston selected 6-foot-11 forward Chris Cenac Jr. with the 27th overall pick. Thomas celebrated the selection on X, writing, “Excited for the young killa!!! Let’s getit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Thomas joined Stevens in Boston’s draft room as the Celtics waited for their turn at No. 40. When the moment arrived, Thomas made the call to submit Boston’s selection, 22-year-old forward Dillon Mitchell from St. John’s. The room responded with applause from Celtics scouts, executives, and other team representatives.

Isaiah Thomas’ playing career may be over, but his time in the NBA is far from it. With the Celtics, he could write a brilliant second chapter of his basketball career.