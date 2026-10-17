“Brain’s a Little Dizzy”: Delonte West Suffers First-Round TKO Loss to Michael Beasley as Announcers Crown the Wrong Winner

So that Delonte West-Michael Beasley fight went about as predictable as it could be. Between the guy who got beaten by Lance Stephenson last year (Beasley) and someone who just spent $65,000 on new teeth (West), expectations for Brand Risk 16’s NBA bout were comedic even for an amateur match. As fans called it, it ended sooner than the announcers could get through their script, there was a name mix-up, and then Delonte West brought on the jokes.

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In a chaotic and surreal spectacle at the Brand Risk 16 event in Miami on Friday, the former NBA players squared off in a heavyweight boxing bout that ended in total confusion. The fight was called just 38 seconds into the very first round when Beasley dropped West with a wild right hand (it’s a bit of a debate online if that punch landed or not). With a size and weight advantage, Beasley sent the former point guard to the canvas where he failed to beat the referee’s 10-count.

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The announcers were trying to provoke Draymond Green, who likely wasn’t watching this fight because he was playing against the Blazers at that time, into fighting the winner of this match. But West lost before they could finish that sentence. Given his history, there was a little bit of concern about how quickly West went down but he recovered eventually and stood up.

However, the post-fight scene quickly descended into comedy and concern when the ring announcer mistakenly announced West as the victor, a move widely interpreted as a sarcastic jab or blundering mistake. The referee immediately intervened, refuting the call and raising Beasley’s hand to declare the actual winner.

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When interviewed in the ring moments after the game, a visibly dazed but smiling West offered a concerning remark to the broadcast crew. “I need a Narcan,” West said. “Brain’s a little dizzy.”

The comment referenced a well-documented 2024 incident where police in Virginia administered Narcan to West to save his life. West has since done a 180, is 11 months sober and counting, and married his longtime girlfriend, Melissa Anaya the day before the fight.

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His post-fight statement struck a somber note over an event already marred by awkward organization and bizarre commentary. But it seemed to be a joke and he was seemingly fine after the loss.

Heading into the free Kick stream hosted at the Brand Risk Warehouse, expectations for this celebrity match-up were as much as for an SNL sketch even though Dwight Howard tried to raise the stakes. No one tuned in expecting a Tyson vs Jake Paul drama. Yet the reality of the match still managed to split the audience online.

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Beasley, a 6’9 and 235lb former No. 2 overall NBA draft pick, held a massive height and reach advantage over the 6’3 West. At the opening bell, it almost looked like Beasley was pulling his punches and trying not to hurt West. Most of it didn’t even land. Some theorize that West spent so much energy dodging the swings and ducking under Beasley’s arm that he got dizzy and knocked himself out.

The abrupt end to the bout ignited strong reactions across social media, where fans’ sentiment oscillated between viewing the influencer-style fight as a “corny” joke and feeling disappointed that the headlining novelty ended so abruptly. Critics blasted the promotion for putting West in the ring given his long history of personal and health struggles, and even slammed Beasley for taking on a fight against a smaller opponent. Others expressed frustration over paying attention to a card that saw its top fight resolved in under a minute.

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The defeat marked another strange chapter in the combat sports ventures of both athletes. For Beasley, the first-round TKO provided redemption following his May 2026 debut at Brand Risk 14, where he lost to BIG 3 teammate Lance Stephenson via a first-round rear-naked choke submission in an MMA bout. For West, the short-lived boxing debut left observers concerned for his well-being following his dazed post-fight statements.

As the Brand Risk promotion moves forward, fans are waiting for an update from West who likely can focus on the newlywed life now.