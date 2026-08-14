“Brilliant Move”: Rajon Rondo Makes Bold Prediction on LeBron James’ 76ers While Teasing NBA Head-Coaching Future

LeBron James’ move to Philadelphia has created a championship puzzle with several possible answers. While the 76ers now have enough star power to make a serious run, the bigger question is whether their pieces can remain healthy and function together when the stakes rise. Former NBA champion Rajon Rondo has a particularly informed perspective on that question.

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At the same time, the retired point guard is quietly preparing for a very different challenge of his own.

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“Brilliant move,” Rondo said, almost immediately approving Bron’s Philadelphia decision, appearing on the Road Trippin’ Show. He then pointed to Tyrese Maxey as one of the biggest reasons he likes the pairing.

“He’s (LeBron James) got arguably the young best point guard in the game. I think he averaged, what, 30 points a game this year,” Rondo explained. He then described James as “king on the chessboard,” with the right pieces around him to make the correct moves.

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Rajon Rondo’s confidence goes beyond simply believing Philadelphia has the most talent. He sees a roster capable of distributing the physical demands of an 82-game season while preserving its stars for the postseason.

Rondo knows what that looks like because he experienced it alongside LeBron James.

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The two played together on the 2020 LA Lakers championship team, giving Rondo firsthand insight into how LeBron James operates when surrounded by complementary talent. That experience also shapes his view of the Sixers’ current trio of Jaylen Brown, Maxey, and Joel Embiid.

Rondo believes the combination could create an unusual advantage. The Sixers do not need every star to dominate every night. Instead, the workload can be distributed among its best players, potentially allowing them to enter the playoffs healthier.

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“I would bet the Sixers early. Like I said, he has Embiid, all those guys; nobody has to play 82 games. They can all spread it out.”

Rondo also pointed toward something less measurable: motivation.

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LeBron James, Embiid and the rest of the Sixers’ veteran core enter the season with plenty to prove.

Rondo believes that shared hunger could become an important ingredient if the 76ers manage to avoid the injuries that have repeatedly disrupted their postseason ambitions.

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The prediction also reveals how Rondo’s basketball thinking has evolved since his playing days.

While discussing the Sixers’ title chances, he also opened up about his pursuit of an NBA head-coaching position.

Rondo said he works on his coaching craft every day, studying after-timeout plays, listening to different coaches and learning from basketball wherever he can find it.

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“I’m working on it every day. I’m working on my craft, you know, working on ATOs, listening to YouTube, listening to different coaches. It’s just an ongoing process for me to continue to learn and grow in so many different ways.”

He recently interviewed for the Pelicans’ head coaching position. Although he didn’t land the job, he described the experience positively and credited Joe Dumars, VP of Pelicans basketball operations, for giving him the opportunity while acknowledging the feedback he received.

For now, Rondo’s prediction places the Sixers under an even brighter spotlight. Whether the 76ers can justify his early confidence will depend on health, chemistry and execution.

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But Rondo’s own path is moving in parallel.