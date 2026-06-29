“Bring In Some Fresh Meat”: Lakers Legend Urges Team to Part Ways With LeBron James Amid Trade Rumors

LeBron James may be an unrestricted free agent, but this is not a decision he gets to make alone. The Los Angeles Lakers hold just as much power. And their silence has become impossible to ignore. With the June 30 open market fast approaching, the franchise has yet to make an offer to the 41-year-old superstar. That uncertainty has now sparked a bold message from a Lakers legend. It’s the kind that could reshape the conversation around LeBron’s future.

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Because of his honest takes about James’ future, Byron Scott has faced backlash from the fans. Yet, he boldly claimed on Byron Scott’s Fast Break, “I’ve said it for a long time that I think they should part ways, and I think LeBron should go back to Cleveland, play a year there or two, or whatever the case may be.” The 65-year-old noted that LeBron can still play. And during the postseason, with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, he showed that he still has it in him.

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But here, it isn’t about LeBron’s ability to play. It is about the Lakers looking into the future and building around Doncic and AR. “Bring in some fresh meat, some young talented guys, you can save $50+ million off the salary cap to bring in some younger guys because,” Scott added. His point is that teams like the San Antonio Spurs, OKC Thunder, Detroit Pistons, and Houston Rockets are not going anywhere. “They’re young. They’re aggressive. They hungry. They’re deep. They ain’t going nowhere,” Scott added.

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In such a situation, what should LA do? Byron Scott believes that the team cannot rely on their old formula if they want to contend. In his view, the competitive Western Conference will force Los Angeles to adapt. Otherwise, the team will remain stuck in a familiar cycle of reaching the playoffs only to suffer another early postseason exit.

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They added Luka Doncic in 2025 and confirmed his future last August by giving him a 4-year, $165 million extension. Meanwhile, they secured Austin Reaves with a 4-year, $185 million extension last week. Now, LA needs to add more pieces, possibly young stars, to solidify the frontcourt.

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Now, repeating his initial take once again, Byron Scott shared his stance on LeBron James and the Lakers. “My opinion is that the Lakers should move on. And again, I know everybody thinks it’s his decision, but the organization can say, ‘You know what? We moving on, and we’re gonna start looking at other options to bring in to make us a better organization.'”

Undoubtedly, LeBron James is still one of the elite players in the league. But maybe the Cleveland Cavaliers won’t stir his heart. According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, they could offer the Akron Hammer only $4 million. James wouldn’t agree to such a pay cut after making $52.6 million last season.

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Amidst Lakers’ uncertainty, LeBron James is back in the Warriors conversation

The Los Angeles Lakers had unlocked the ultimate winning formula when they added Anthony Davis to the roster. In his first season alongside LeBron James, AD won the title. And it looks like the Golden State Warriors are interested in applying the same formula to form a possible Big 4 in the Bay Area.

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According to insider Kevin O’Connor, “The Warriors are attempting to trade for Wizards big Anthony Davis and then sign Lakers free-agent forward LeBron James, according to multiple league sources.” Any path to AD begins with Jimmy Butler, whose expiring $57 million contract and ongoing recovery from a torn ACL would have to be part of the package.

Moreover, the Warriors can sweeten the offer with two future first-round picks and four first-round swaps. Behind the scenes, the bigger dream is even bolder. Landing Davis could strengthen the Warriors’ pitch to convince LeBron James to join Stephen Curry and Draymond Green when free agency opens Tuesday.

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Well, the Golden State Warriors have previously shown interest in landing LeBron and AD. However, this renewed intrigue comes at a very crucial time in Bron’s career. The Los Angeles Lakers and James have major decisions to make this offseason, and this Warriors pitch could play a role, who knows?