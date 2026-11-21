The NBA and NFL continue to compete for attention across the sports landscape, but the debate over which league has greater popularity often depends on how it is measured. While the NFL remains a television powerhouse in the United States, Gilbert Arenas believes NBA players command greater individual recognition and reach. His latest argument involved Patrick Mahomes and Bronny James, while Carmelo Anthony found himself responding to NFL cornerback Marlon Humphrey over controversial comments about Baltimore.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Anthony, who grew up in Baltimore, publicly criticized Humphrey after the Ravens cornerback made a disparaging remark about his hometown on The Marlon Humphrey Show. Asked what Baltimore was best at making, Humphrey responded by saying, criminals. Although he later apologized, Anthony felt the comment required more than words. He urged Humphrey to get involved with the community and its young people. The NBA-NFL debate took a different direction on Gil’s Arena, where Arenas challenged the idea that football players enjoy greater individual recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re talking about Patrick Mahomes. There are high school kids in basketball that have more followers. Bronny James got more followers. We’re talking about popularity,” Arenas said.

Arenas’ argument has some numbers behind it. Bronny James reportedly has around 7.3 million Instagram followers, while Patrick Mahomes has approximately 6.4 million. The comparison is notable because Mahomes is one of the NFL’s biggest stars, while Bronny is still establishing himself in the NBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arenas further clarified his argument when Haywood questioned whether they were comparing the leagues’ overall viewership or the popularity of individual players.

“Are you talking about overall viewership? Because individual popularity, yes, basketball players are much more popular than football players. From a viewership standpoint, though, the NFL shits all over the NBA,” Arenas added.

ADVERTISEMENT

His point was that player recognition and television audiences are two different measures of a league’s popularity.

The leagues’ social media presence reflects the difference. The NBA’s official Instagram account reportedly has around 87.8 million followers, compared with approximately 32.9 million for the NFL. While those figures do not determine overall popularity, they provide another measure of the NBA’s reach across digital platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL, meanwhile, continues to dominate traditional television audiences. The league averaged 18.7 million viewers per regular-season broadcast window, according to AP reporting published through NFL.com. That figure was the second-highest average since audience measurements began in 1988, highlighting the NFL’s continued strength in the American sports market.

The NFL attracts enormous television audiences, while Arenas’ argument centers on individual player recognition, social media following, and basketball’s international visibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers offer support for both sides of the debate, making the comparison less about one league completely surpassing the other and more about the different ways they connect with audiences.