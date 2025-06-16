Brushing Off Trolls, Reggie Miller Brings Police Escorts to Father’s Day Mission

If you thought NBA legends spent Father’s Day courtside or on the golf course, Reggie Miller just rewrote the script—on two wheels, flanked by police escorts, and with a peloton of new friends. The Hall of Famer has clearly found a new way to celebrate family, fitness, and community, all while brushing off the noise from internet trolls.

Now, if you’re just tuning into Reggie Miller’s post-retirement life, here’s something you should know—cycling isn’t just a casual hobby for him. It’s become a full-blown passion. He’s not just riding for leisure; he’s out there grinding in some of the toughest gravel races around. From the Dust Bowl 100 to the Tahoe 100, Miller has racked up serious miles—62 in a single day, to be exact. For a guy once known for buzzer-beaters and long-range threes, that’s a different kind of endurance.

This Father’s Day, Miller shared a glimpse of that passion on Instagram. And it wasn’t just about him. “That’s how you spend Father’s Day, with family and about 50+ new friends on two wheels. Thank you @motioncyclingfishers @lockhart_cadillac @fisherspolicedepartment for setting up a very fast but safe Father’s Day ride. Was a pleasure to meet new riders in my adoptive home town, the pace and speed was incredibly fast, exactly what the doctor ordered.. #FathersDayFast,” he wrote in the caption. Along with the heartfelt message came a wholesome snapshot of Miller and his kids—all geared up for the road.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reggie Miller (@reggiemillertnt)

But not everything in Miller’s orbit has been all heart emojis. Just a few days before, he found himself trending—not for his rides, but for his courtside outfit during the NBA Finals. Despite honoring his former teammate by rocking a Mark Jackson Pacers jersey, the internet had jokes. His tucked-in jersey, hoodie, and jeans combo sparked a wave of playful roasts. One user quipped, “He look like that one uncle that still wear phone clips on his belt buckle.”

Still, Miller didn’t bite back. Instead of trading barbs, he did what he does best—kept it moving. With his family, his bike, and a full police escort, he reminded us all that confidence isn’t about blending in. It’s about riding your own path—literally and figuratively.

Reggie Miller: From Hardwood Heroics to Gravel Greatness

At 58, most people are thinking of slowing down, maybe finally enjoying that hard-earned retirement. But if you’ve followed Miller’s journey, you already know—he was never wired that way. After 18 relentless seasons in the NBA, the Indiana Pacers legend didn’t hit the brakes. He just shifted into a different gear—literally. Just last year, Miller surprised fans by diving into competitive mountain biking. And he didn’t keep the excitement to himself.

He took to social media, where his enthusiasm was contagious. “WOW WOW WOW!! So most of you know from my race schedule that I signed up to for my FIRST Enduro race. And boy it didn’t disappoint!!” he wrote. That first Enduro race? It had four demanding stages, all of which he powered through—and not just for participation’s sake. Reggie stole the show in his age category at the Kenda Cup, topping the charts with some seriously impressive lap times.

But here’s what really makes this more than just a fun hobby: Reggie Miller’s commitment. This isn’t about Instagram glory. He’s going head-to-head with tough-as-nails amateur cyclists across the U.S. And when asked who his dream rival on a bike would be, he didn’t hesitate. “Most people say they want to play 1-on-1 with Michael Jordan or Stephen Curry,” Miller told Velo in 2024. “To me, [my 1-on-1 in cycling] would be like riding with Mathieu van der Poel.”

So while trolls may have their say about Miller’s courtside attire, it’s clear he’s found a new lane—one where the only thing that matters is the road ahead, the family by his side, and the thrill of the ride.

