After a blowout victory, most NBA players would celebrate, rejoice, and maybe even throw a party if they have the time to. However, that only applies to normal players. And Dennis Rodman was nothing close to that.

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Rodman’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Toni Kukoc recently graced the Legends in Session with Horace Grant podcast. During one conversation, Kukoc explained Rodman’s unexpected reaction to blowout wins.

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“Remember when Dennis played, if we won a game by 30, he would be mad as hell after the game,” Kukoc revealed. “He would go and jump on a treadmill or jump on a bike and do like 45 minutes of that and cursing people that they didn’t show up at the game. He would be like, ‘These *******,’ excuse my French, ‘Y’all didn’t show up. I gotta sweat. I gotta do something.'”

Why the strange reaction? Kukoc explained that it was all to “get it out” of his system before going home. If Rodman didn’t sweat in the game, he would come back to the locker room disappointed.

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And that’s just how blowout games work. They also give bench players a better chance at earning minutes, which means Rodman could spend a lot of time resting and letting the others finish the job.

He hated the idea of the other team not giving him a tough time or a game worth competing in. After all, Rodman’s conditioning was brilliant. He felt unfulfilled if opponents didn’t push him to the limit.

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This isn’t the first time his unique post-game ritual has come to light. One incident dates back to 1997, when the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Bulls for the first time that season. Kevin Garnett found himself in the weight room just to decompress when he ran into Rodman.

“He looks at me right quick and says, ‘Good game, young fella. Love your energy,’” Garnett wrote in his book “KG: A to Z: An Uncensored Encyclopedia of Life, Basketball, and Everything in Between.”

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“Then he climbs on the treadmill and runs like he just robbed a bank with the law hot on his a**, all the while talking s**t to me.”

That night, Dennis Rodman had played for a staggering 44 minutes for the Bulls. Yet there he was, wearing knee-high combat boots, running on a treadmill to sweat the loss off.

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If that’s how Rodman reacted after playing over 40 minutes, perhaps his frustration with the game would be immeasurable after only playing for 25. That being said, strange behavior is almost synonymous with Dennis Rodman in the NBA.

From marrying himself to going on a Vegas trip mid-season, the icon has pulled off unimaginable things during and after his career. That being said, no one can deny his role in the Bulls’ success.

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Toni Kukoc explained that he had loved being a part of the team and playing with Dennis Rodman during the years 1995 to 1998. The Bulls won three consecutive NBA championships in 1996,1997, and 1998. Although Michael Jordan gets a lot of credit for the same, Rodman’s role often gets sidelined.

However, Kukoc acknowledged his former teammate and a player who will forever be an icon on and off the court.