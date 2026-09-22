“Bunch of B*ms in the Hall of Fame”: Ex-Clippers Star Responds to Tracy McGrady as MVP Debate Escalates Into Personal Feud

Tracy McGrady’s controversial view that a regular-season MVP can mean more than winning an NBA championship has gone well beyond a basketball debate. That opinion opened the floodgates. Fans and former players quickly challenged T-Mac’s perspective. What started as a discussion about individual achievement has now turned into a personal back-and-forth with former NBA center Olden Polynice.

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Appearing on Fast Break, the former Celtics center previously mocked the idea and also questioned McGrady’s comparison between his own career and Kobe Bryant’s. The feud began when Polynice mocked McGrady’s book on Fast Break, prompting McGrady’s sharp reply on Threads. “T-Mac, I’ve never read your book, ‘Things Losers Say.’ Because that’s what it is. I’m sick and tired,” Polynice said.

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T-Mac eventually answered on Threads. “Ain’t mad at it..my stats looked like a binary code I’ll go on podcast and pop my s*** too 😂.. OP you ran sprints for 15 years FOH!” Tracy McGrady wrote. That response changed the tone of the discussion.

“Okay, so first of all, T-Mac, never did I say anything about your skill set or your talent,” Polynice said on the recent episode of Byron Scott’s Fast Break. “Hall of Fame player. But I’m gonna tell you something right now, and I hope you’re listening. For you to criticize my 17 years, 15 seasons, whatever. that’s where the disrespect comes because I never disrespected you. What I said was and the things losers say was a joke, but you said something that was asinine. And I was, you know, and so I countered with that but never talked about your skill set.

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“But I’m gonna tell you something right now. Nowhere in the history of this world has any kid rolled up a piece of paper, looked at the wastebasket, and said, ‘T-Mac!’ No. They say, ‘Kobe.’ All right?… You’re not at that level. You could be in the Hall of Fame, but like I said, there are levels. There’s a bunch of bums in the Hall of Fame, okay? that don’t belong, don’t deserve it.”

Polynice spent 15 seasons in the NBA and played 1,058 regular-season games, starting 658 of them. He averaged 7.8 points and 6.7 rebounds across his career. His college career also showed that he could have taken on a larger scoring role.



At Virginia in his final year, the former NBA center averaged 16.1 points and 8.0 rebounds during his junior season in 1985-86. He earned All-ACC recognition before becoming the No. 8 overall pick in the 1987 NBA Draft.

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Yet his NBA role was different. Instead of chasing offensive numbers, Polynice said he chose to embrace being a team player. The 61-year-old was effectively suggesting that Tracy McGrady’s Hall of Fame status does not automatically put him alongside Bryant. He also argues that his own NBA career should not be dismissed because he was not a high-volume scorer.

Even Byron Scott suggested that Tracy McGrady’s response was a personal jab in bad faith.

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“The only issue I had with it is that, you know, T-Mac got a little, you know, hurt feelings and then he’s coming at you on a personal level,” Scott said.

Polynice also brought Tracy McGrady’s final NBA chapter into the discussion. T-Mac joined the San Antonio Spurs in 2013 and played a limited role during their run to the NBA Finals.



San Antonio ultimately lost the series to Miami in seven games. For Polynice, that season underlined the difference between individual numbers and chasing a championship. He argued that McGrady wanted the ring just as much as anyone else, even if his role had been reduced.

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Polynice ended his response by acknowledging that neither he nor Tracy McGrady had achieved either of the two accomplishments dominating the debate. “Neither one of us has an MVP, and neither of us has a championship. So we’re riding on the same bus,” Polynice concluded.

Throughout his argument, the former Clippers player repeated that he never wanted to take personal shots at another NBA star. But he felt Tracy McGrady’s reply on Threads was disrespectful and crossed a line.