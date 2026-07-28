“Bunch of Hypocrites”: Mychal Thompson Calls Lakers Fans ‘Idiots’ for Booing LeBron James’ 76ers Move

Even though LeBron James brought an end to his Lakers tenure after eight seasons, a franchise legend is still rooting for him. Earlier this year, Mychal Thompson stated that Bron deserved a statue for the Purple and Gold franchise. Recently, the former champion even lashed out at critics who are celebrating his exit.

“If any Laker fans are offended or bothered by LeBron’s decision, they’re all a bunch of hypocrites, and they’re idiots.” Mychal Thompson didn’t hold back on ESPN LA: “Think about it, every one of us has made a decision, a business decision to better ourselves, to put ourselves in a better situation, to go to another job that’s better for us or our family. That’s all LeBron is doing: putting himself in a better situation. He thinks he can win a fifth ring, playing with a big four in Philadelphia.”

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Lakers fans are upset that LeBron James’ time yielded only one championship. Others have been highly vocal about the LeGM tag and its negative influence on the locker room. In fact, some of them are upset that the 22x All-Star did not give the franchise the same discount to continue the partnership with Doncic and Reaves as he did to the Sixers.

But Thompson stated that the 76ers have a better chance of winning with the new-look Big 4 of Bron, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, and Maxey.

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“And every one of the Lakers fans, I’m sure, who boo him, if they do it, have made that decision themselves in their professional lives. So they boo LeBron because he decided to go work someplace else? They’re hypocrites. Because I’m sure most of us, 99% of us have done that.”

Even LeBron James stated that his final decision was about winning. That’s why the 4x NBA champion rejected a reunion with the Cavaliers and a Big 3 partnership with the Miami Heat.

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“I still want to work,” James said in his statement. “I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship. I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

It’s easy to blame LeBron James when the Lakers shifted their priority. Last off-season, they gave the keys to Luka Doncic, and Bron had to accept the role of being the third superstar on the team. Even this summer, the front office’s priority was to keep Austin Reaves rather than extend LeBron. So, the Akron Hammer ended his tenure with Purple and Gold and needed 24 days to decide on the 76ers as his next team.

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That’s why even Thompson concluded with “Let’s stop being so offended by and so sensitive about everything.” The former Laker is not abandoning cheering for LeBron James. “A statue? He deserves three statues, buddy,’’ Thompson earlier this year told USA TODAY Sports. “Miami, Cleveland and L.A. That’s how great he is.”

If Bron breaks the 43-year championship drought for the 76ers, then Thompson most certainly will want the fourth statue in Philly.