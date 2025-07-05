Business Loss Forces Shaquille O’Neal to Decide Big Chicken’s Fate Months After Legal Setback

Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken is already making big moves, with over 40 locations open and a staggering 350 more in the pipeline. To boost this growth, the fast-casual brand has locked in a powerhouse partnership with Craveworthy Brands 4 months ago. Their aim is an expansion plan— 272 new restaurants by 2029. However, those plans seem to be in trouble as setbacks pile up one after the other for the Lakers legend.

Big Chicken debuted in Las Vegas in 2018 and earned the accolade of the “2024 Brand of the Year” from the International Franchise Association. The success in a short time is also filled with various challenges. Including the one that took place a few months back in Louisiana. On March 10, the Lake Charles Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously denied Big Chicken’s permit. Driven by traffic woes, he commission decided after several Sarah Lane residents opposed the proposed restaurant location. Even the verdict is delayed now.

The Lake Charles City Council was set to vote at their May meeting, but NOLA.com reports that the vote has now been deferred after the applicants requested more time. So, Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken future in Lake Charles, Louisiana, is up in the air. Another incident was not just delaying Big Chicken’s entry, but it also closed any plans for the project. Shaquille O’Neal’s franchise has closed its Lake City location after only a few weeks of operation.

There is more bad news. Campen Auctions has been selected by the property’s landlord to liquidate the entire restaurant on July 14 and 15. The auction will lead to interested parties purchasing practically brand-new commercial kitchen equipment since the restaurant closed in less than two months. To make the deal sweeter, the Lakers legend is also giving two signed Shaq jerseys. A bummer on the expansion plans, but it’s not all doom and gloom.

Shaquille O’Neal’s partnership also reaps rewards

In 2023, Craveworthy generated $100 million in revenue. And they reportedly doubled their growth and hit the $200 million target by the end of 2024. That’s why their move to step in as managing partner, investor, and stakeholder was considered a great one. Big Chicken’s CEO, Josh Halpern, isn’t stepping aside—he’s doubling down. Not only will he continue leading Big Chicken, but he’s also taking on the role of chief business officer at Craveworthy.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Shaquille O’Neal, AKA DJ Diesel, performs before the game between the San Diego Legion and the New England Free Jacks at Seat Geek Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m excited to team up with Gregg [Majewski, CEO] and the Craveworthy team; it’s a marriage of two big-time talented organizations,” he shared. The expansion plans haven’t stopped. Big Chicken is gearing up to open at 448 E. College Ave., inside the newly developed oLiv Hetzel. Kandy Weader, a commercial real estate agent, shared the news in a Facebook post, confirming Shaquille O’Neal’s brand as the first commercial tenant in the 12-story high-rise.

Big Chicken’s State College spot is expected to open just in time for Penn State’s fall 2025 semester. In any franchise business, the restaurants have a volatile shelf life. Which Shaq understood as he once held 155 Five Guys franchises. Which was essentially nearly 10% of the brand, before cashing out. The Lakers legend would hope no more setbacks happen to any of his businesses. But with his acumen, which led to his $500 million fortune, he won’t take the losses to heart.