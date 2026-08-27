Byron Scott’s Sexual Assault Case Gets Major Update as Ex-Lakers Star Continues to Face Trouble, Per Reports

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard and head coach Byron Scott faces a major legal conundrum. A long-running civil lawsuit against him is set to go to trial in Los Angeles County Superior Court on September 8 in Van Nuys. A brand new development, however, involving Campbell Hall, the private K-12 school in Studio City where the alleged 1987 incident involving Scott occurred, has come to light.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Campbell Hall has officially reached “a confidential settlement” with the plaintiff, according to The Los Angeles Times. While the exact financial terms remain under seal, the resolution leaves the 65-year-old former NBA player as the sole defendant in the civil proceedings. What exactly happened, though?

ADVERTISEMENT

The plaintiff, who was a 15-year-old student in the same school at the time of the incident, is seeking “unspecified economic and non-economic damages” from Scott under California’s Child Victims Act.

Scott, who was a 26-year-old married man and player for the Lakers during the summer of 1987, has acknowledged that sexual contact occurred between him and the plaintiff. But he has maintained in legal filings that he believed she was an 18-year-old member of a visiting video production crew, not a student.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement previously issued to the Los Angeles Times, Scott’s defense attorney Linda Bauermeister said:

“Our client is devastated by this complaint, a basketball event that took place in 1987. Our client believed the plaintiff to be over 18 and had no idea she would claim otherwise until 35 years later. He respects girls and women, and the claims have blindsided him and his family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent court filings processed ahead of the trial indicate that Scott’s defense team has requested that any financial award determined by a jury be offset by the settlement amount paid by Campbell Hall.

However, the victim’s legal counsel, Kerry Garvis Wright, has countered the motion, arguing that under state law, a non-settling defendant is entitled only to offsets for economic damages, whereas the school’s confidential resolution accounts exclusively for non-economic harm and emotional distress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Byron Scott the sole defendant in upcoming legal battle

The lawsuit against Scott was filed in December 2022 under Assembly Bill 218, known as California’s Child Victims Act. Signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom, the statute opened a temporary three-year window from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2022, allowing survivors to bring civil claims regarding historical childhood sexual abuse that were previously barred by the statute of limitations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, now 54, settled a part of her case with her private Studio City high school in early August. A hearing was scheduled for August 17 for the judge first to decide whether to grant the school’s motion to file the settlement under seal.

Before reaching the confidential settlement, Campbell Hall filed a motion for summary judgment seeking dismissal of the complaint against Scott. However, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lee S. Arian denied the school’s motion in January, ruling that the school was responsible for protecting students from harm by a third party while on campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Plaintiff was the only student selected to remain after others left, yet no one checked on her whereabouts during lunch and no one looked for Scott and plaintiff while they were alone. The evidence reflects that plaintiff’s whereabouts were effectively ignored,” Arian wrote.

Campbell Hall instead removed itself from the case through a settlement a month before Byron Scott’s court date.

The upcoming September 8 trial marks the latest legal struggle for Scott, a prominent figure in Southern California sports history.



Raised in Los Angeles, Scott attended Morningside High School in Inglewood before playing 11 of his 14 NBA seasons with the Lakers, winning three NBA championships during the franchise’s “Showtime” era in 1985, 1987, and 1988.



Following his playing career, Scott spent 15 seasons as an NBA head coach across five franchises, including a two-year stint leading the Lakers from 2014 to 2016.