Calls Mount Against Michael Jordan & Dwyane Wade-Led $2.34 Trillion Companies’ Project

If you thought the NBA’s media shakeup was over, think again—two broadcast giants are rewriting the playbook for hoops coverage, and the star power is off the charts. With the league’s new TV rights era dawning in 2025–26, Amazon Prime Video, and backed by NBC Sports, has unveiled NBA broadcast teams that could rival All-Star lineups themselves. But what’s truly surprising isn’t just the names—it’s the bold strategies behind these rosters, hinting at a fierce battle for basketball fans’ loyalty. However, not all the fans are on the hype train for the rosters on these networks.

Now, Amazon Prime Video is making its NBA debut by stacking its coverage with freshly retired legends—an approach that hasn’t been seen since CBS’s 1980s experiment with ex-players. While most networks lean on seasoned broadcasters, Amazon is betting on the instant credibility and relatability of Hall of Famers like Steve Nash and Dwyane Wade, plus WNBA icon Candace Parker. This isn’t just about nostalgia; it’s a calculated move to attract both die-hard fans and a new generation raised on player-driven content. But even with a power-packed studio, if there’s anything, there’s a hint of backlash.

At the center of this broadcast revolution is Amazon’s headline-grabbing NBA team: Nash and Wade will split time between the booth and studio, joined by Parker as a studio analyst. Dirk Nowitzki and Blake Griffin bring international and modern-era cachet, while Taylor Rooks anchors the studio. On play-by-play, Ian Eagle—one of the league’s most respected voices—will call games, with Stan Van Gundy as analyst. Udonis Haslem, fresh off his Miami Heat retirement, adds championship grit to the studio. This cast isn’t just diverse in background—it’s diverse in championship pedigree.

NBC Sports, meanwhile, is doubling down on broadcast pedigree. Mike Tirico and Maria Taylor headline a team blending media veterans and Hall of Famers: Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, and Grant Hill. Noah Eagle joins his father Ian in the play-by-play ranks, while Michael Jordan’s special contributor role is a headline-grabber. NBC’s approach is a high-profile reset, mixing legacy voices with basketball royalty—an answer to Amazon’s star-powered risk.

Both networks are making a statement: Amazon is betting on fresh, championship-tested faces to engage fans in new ways, while NBC leans on trusted voices and legacy. The fans, however, have reactions that these giants might not have expected.

Fans react to the displeasing aspects of Amazon and NBC Sports’ NBA coverage squad

The NBA’s upcoming broadcast overhaul for the 2026 season was always going to stir conversation with celeb figures like Jordan, Wade, and more, but fans are already dissecting every inch of it—and they’re not exactly holding back. From logos to lineups, social media is lit up with reactions that make one thing clear: viewers care deeply about what’s coming next.

Take the NBA on NBC logo, for instance. One X user didn’t mince words: “looks straight off a VHS recording. They need to update that. It looks terrible.” That may seem like a small complaint to some, but to fans who’ve grown up with high-definition everything, it’s a reminder that even a slight misstep in design can throw off the vibe. If people are critiquing the logo this closely, you can only imagine what they’ll say about the faces behind the mic. And sure enough, they did.

Several users aimed at the newly revealed broadcast crew. “Really gonna saubject us to listen to nepo baby Noah Eagle instead of Kevin Harlan,” wrote one disappointed fan. The nepotism whispers around Noah—thanks to his father Ian Eagle—aren’t new. And while Noah has addressed those comments with openness, noting he’s prepared for the scrutiny, the comparisons to fan-favorite Harlan remain a tough hurdle. Harlan, after all, isn’t just a voice. He’s a whole experience.

Reddit even has a thread titled “Kevin Harlan is just awesome,” packed with fans trading their favorite calls and imitating his unmistakable energy. So yes, people miss him already. But broadcasters aren’t the only ones under fire. Even NBA legends are getting caught in the crosshairs. “No one wants to listen to Carmelo Anthony,” one user declared. Harsh? Maybe. Surprising? Definitely—especially since Melo’s podcast 7PM in Brooklyn has found a loyal fan base.

Still, for all his career accolades, Anthony’s image has always walked a fine line. During his Knicks run, critics labeled him selfish, while fans praised his raw scoring talent. That split sentiment may now be following him into this next chapter on screen. Meanwhile, some fans are simply craving familiarity. For years, the TNT crew—Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith—was the gold standard in NBA broadcasting. Even with their move to ESPN, not everyone is embracing the change.

One fan summed it up bluntly: “We don’t care we want the NBA on TNT crew back.” And finally, others weren’t shy with their critiques either: “Amazon isn’t gonna be good. They got Haslem and we already know how he does on tv. Wade and CP are boring on TNT,” one user posted. Clearly, the new era, even with the inclusion of Michael Jordan and a mix of the known voice, is off to an unwanted noisy start.