Camera Catches NBC’s Carmelo Anthony Hesitating to Speak Out on Clippers Drama After Federal Involvement

If it wasn’t already obvious that New Yorkers want no part of the Clippers mess, Carmelo Anthony made it crystal clear. The Knicks legend and current NBC Sports analyst has made it known he has absolutely zero interest in weighing in on the salary-cap circumvention scandal swirling around the Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard, and billionaire owner Steve Ballmer. What makes it all the more interesting is that the saga has now escalated in Brooklyn, the very place Melo calls home.

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Melo arrived at New York Fashion Week for the Tommy Hilfiger show. Outside the runway, where reporters caught up with the Future Hall of Famer, he quickly brushed off questions regarding the explosive controversy, reminding observers that he was attending a star-studded fashion presentation rather than holding a basketball press conference.

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“You know I ain’t getting into that,” Anthony told TMZ outside the venue at least thrice. Despite his reluctance, the 10x NBA All-Star added a brief, indifferent assessment regarding the ongoing saga: “They gone figure it out, or they already figured it out.”

The playful run-in happened just outside The Plaza Hotel, where designer Tommy Hilfiger was unveiling his Spring 2027 “Plaza Prep” collection in the building’s iconic Palm Court and Terrace Room. It was a star-studded evening – Gigi Hadid opened the runway, with the crowd inside including Kate Moss, K-pop sensation Jisoo, Camila Cabello, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Arón Piper, and Romeo Beckham. The night was capped off with a surprise musical set from pop artist Slayyyter.

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When reporters pressed Anthony on other personal topics, including whether he had any plans to potentially remarry, the 42-year-old icon laughed off the line of questioning entirely. “Man, I’m at the Tommy show right now. What’s going on?” Anthony joked.

The only topic that drew genuine enthusiasm from Anthony was his son Kiyan Anthony’s rising basketball career, who is entering his sophomore season at Melo’s alma mater, Syracuse University.

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“That’s a better question,” Anthony quipped, giving his full seal of approval before adding with a smile, “You should’ve asked me about the show.”

Carmelo Anthony’s hesitation to comment comes as the Clippers’ salary-cap scandal isn’t surprising. Throughout the saga, since Pablo Torre’s expose in 2025, he hasn’t commented on it. The closest he’s come to touching the topic was his emotional response to Chris Paul’s abrupt retirement.

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He’s a rare breed in this subject. As the drama reaches unprecedented heights, escalating far beyond standard league administrative discipline into a full-fledged federal matter, it’s all anyone can talk about.

Melo’s refusal to comment on it is a smart one, as the situation went from an internal NBA matter to a criminal investigation. Only a day before the Tommy Hilfiger show, Brooklyn-based federal prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York opened a criminal investigation into the Clippers.

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The inquiry, in its early stages at the Brooklyn prosecutor’s office, is examining whether team executives arranged undisclosed endorsement agreements for Kawhi Leonard to circumvent the NBA’s strict salary cap system.



According to Pablo Torre, this was a long time coming, as the DOJ was already investigating all those connected to Aspiration.

Law enforcement was already looking into the matter before the NBA even handed down its wave of penalties against the Clippers, Ballmer, and top team leadership. An independent investigation carried out by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz found that the organization had broken the rules by setting up off-the-books compensation channels across four separate companies.

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These included an unannounced $28 million agreement with Aspiration Partners, a green finance firm currently in bankruptcy, as well as a deal with arena display manufacturer Daktronics.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn carries a long history of prosecuting sports integrity cases, including the 2007 NBA referee gambling scandal and the 2015 FIFA international corruption prosecution.



As part of the ongoing Clippers inquiry, prosecutors have issued at least one subpoena. At the same time, the Securities and Exchange Commission has separately requested documentation from corporate partners regarding their agreements with Leonard.

Following its internal findings, the NBA came down hard. The Clippers were stripped of five future first-round draft picks, slapped with a $30 million fine, and saw Ballmer, along with two team executives, handed suspensions. Leonard was ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution to the league, while his uncle, Dennis Robertson, is facing a ban of his own.

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As for what comes next, the Clippers had been threatening legal action against the NBA, but the federal investigation throws a serious wrench into those plans. So, as Melo might say, the jury is still very much out.