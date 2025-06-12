Cameras Capture Larsa Pippen’s Intimate Moment As Jeff Coby Shares His Heritage at RHOM Premiere

Larsa has tuned out the noise and turned up the vibes. The mother of four has long been criticized for her relationships, whether it was her “COVID brain” leading to a fling with Malik Beasley or her romance with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Each time, Larsa landed in hot water and received heavy backlash. It’s no different this time. However, the actress and businesswoman knows how to handle the drama now. During the Real Housewives of Miami premiere, she also opened up about the challenges she faced in her past relationships. With the chaos behind her, Larsa is seen enjoying quality time with her beau.

The Real Housewives of Miami actress caused a stir when she was rumored to be dating A Mindful Journey author Jeff Coby. A few days later after the speculations, the two made it official. Recently, she even shared a photo of the two posing together, and captioned it “Us.” Soon, her boyfriend’s comment sparked wedding rumors. In an earlier conversation with Us Weekly, the actress admitted that they are quite “serious” about their relationship.

Whether wedding bells are on the ringing or not, the mother of four seems to be having the best time with Coby. At the premiere, she’s been spotted dancing happily with her boyfriend, possibly trying out the Haitian musical dance Konpa, with another couple seen guiding them. The clip which Larsa shared on her IG story is also cautioned, “Konpa Konpa.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It appears that the former NBA athlete is introducing Larsa to his culture, and she seems to be enjoying it too. In fact, the couple looked completely immersed in their world, tuning out the noise around them. Coby was the first to tease fans about a possible wedding, joking that they were getting married, to TMZ after an event. While Larsa later clarified to Us Weekly that he was “probably” joking, she did admit that she “loves” her Haitian-American boyfriend.

AD

In another interview with PEOPLE, Larsa revealed that, unlike her exes, Coby is very “family-oriented” just like she is. Even both their families and parents are close now. Larsa can feel the connection too. She believes they’re a perfect match.

“I feel like he’s teaching me how to be calm in my day-to-day life and just take things one day at a time. I feel like I’m the kind of person who tries to handle all my problems at the same time. He’s like, it’s more of you should do this today and do that tomorrow. I feel like we’re really good for each other because we balance each other,” she said.

via Imago INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: Larsa Pippen attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Earlier, Coby had also shared that they were “looking” into engagement rings, which only fueled the speculation further. For now, it seems the two are simply enjoying this chapter of their relationship. Aside from her romance with Coby, Larsa has also recently opened up about her past relationship with Marcus.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What did Larsa Pippen tell about red flags?

During the premiere, the actress was asked what she had learned from her past relationship, and she quickly shared it with the fans. “I think when you start seeing red flags early in a relationship, see them!” she warned. After her breakup with Marcus Jordan, the actress finally broke her silence, calling it a “toxic” relationship.

In her argument with her friend Lisa Hochstein, the actress confronted her, arguing that they should have spoken to her about them staying in touch with her ex. In the Decider recap from April 30, 2025, Larsa revealed Marcus had been allegedly sending her “threatening” text messages before their split in March 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Larsa said she wouldn’t have stayed friends with her ex like Lisa did and felt she should have taken her side. Lisa insisted she supported Larsa while she admitted that her boyfriend had dinner with Marcus, saying she couldn’t control others. The mother of four wasn’t impressed with the response.

Speaking to her co-star Alexia Nepola, the actress shared that she shouldn’t have believed Marcus when “paparazzi caught a girl going to his house.” In the show, Larsa confessed that she saw the red flags in her relationship right from the beginning. She also seemingly had issues over his lifestyle as she revealed in the show. Fortunately, talking about Coby, Larsa sees only green flags and this all that matters!