“Can Publicly Apologize”: Draymond Green Ready to Make Amends With Charles Barkley, Reveals Legend’s Call With Mother

Draymond Green has spent the last few days watching the basketball world turn one awkward Inside the NBA exchange into a full-blown war with Charles Barkley. According to Green, though, the internet completely missed the reality of the situation.

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Not only does Green insist there’s no actual beef with Barkley, but the Warriors veteran now says he’s willing to publicly apologize if people truly viewed his comments as disrespect toward the Hall of Famer.

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“If that’s the way it’s viewed as public disrespect, I can gladly publicly apologize,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show. “At no point did I say I’m better than Charles Barkley. There’s no disrespect for Chuck.”

That statement alone marked a pretty major shift in tone from the viral moment that sparked days of debate across NBA media. But the real twist came when Green revealed what happened behind the scenes after the cameras stopped rolling.

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According to Green, while social media was busy manufacturing a feud, Barkley was literally sitting beside him at a pub talking to Green’s mother on FaceTime. “My mom blowing my phone up like, ‘Y’all got into it? You and Charles got beef?’” Green recalled. “I’m like, ‘Ma, what are you talking about?’”

Imago Apr 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) laughs during warmups before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Green said he eventually FaceTimed his mother and turned the camera toward Barkley. “Chuck grabbed the phone and said, ‘Mama, stay off Twitter. Them people don’t know what they talking about.’” Just like that, one of the most uncomfortable television moments of the NBA playoffs suddenly became something entirely different: two basketball personalities realizing the public interpreted their relationship far differently than they do privately.

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Barkley, never one to sugarcoat aging in professional sports, was discussing the uncertain future of Golden State’s dynasty and delivered the type of blunt reality check he’s become famous for.

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“Sports are for young people,” Barkley said. “Nobody wins when they’re 37, 38. It always ends.” The comments were directed toward the Warriors’ aging core led by Stephen Curry, Green, and the rest of the franchise that dominated the NBA for nearly a decade.

Green, appearing as a guest analyst in Shaquille O’Neal’s chair, immediately pushed back. But instead of debating basketball, he went personal. “I think the goal is just to not look like you in the Houston Rockets uniform.” The line instantly changed the atmosphere inside the studio.

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Normally, Inside the NBA thrives in chaos. Barkley and Shaq roast each other constantly. Kenny Smith piles on. Ernie Johnson tries to keep the show together while everyone else loses control. But this exchange landed differently.

Johnson barely reacted. Smith immediately challenged the comparison. Barkley quietly responded with a short “yeah” before the segment awkwardly moved on. And honestly, that silence probably made the moment go even more viral. People immediately interpreted the comment as Green taking a serious shot at Barkley’s legacy, particularly because Barkley’s Houston years were nowhere near as disastrous as the joke implied.

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That’s where the backlash really exploded.

Draymond Green says people misunderstood his relationship with Charles Barkley

The biggest issue for Green wasn’t necessarily the joke itself. It was the way people framed the joke afterward. Critics quickly pointed out that Barkley remained an elite player during his Rockets years, averaging double-doubles and even making another All-Star appearance in Houston. Analysts across television and social media argued Green was “punching up” at someone whose individual career sits on a completely different historical tier.

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Green understands why people reacted that way now. But he also believes the public ignored years of context between the two. “People trying to create this notion,” Green said. “Like I’m saying I’m better than Chuck. I never said that.”

And the truth is, their relationship has evolved into something much deeper than simple TV arguments. Back in 2018, the two genuinely disliked each other publicly. Barkley famously said on TNT that he wanted someone to “punch” Green in the face because of Green’s constant arguments with referees during the playoffs.

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Green fired back immediately. “If you feel that strongly about something, then punch me in my face when you see me,” Green said at the time. “If you ain’t going to punch me, then shut up.” Even Green’s mother, Mary Babers-Green, got involved publicly back then, defending her son online and escalating the rivalry even further.

But over time, the relationship changed. And surprisingly, television is what changed it.

Charles Barkley quietly helped Draymond Green build his media career

When Green joined TNT during the NBA Bubble in 2020, he admitted he expected problems with Barkley because of all their previous public tension.

Instead, Barkley welcomed him. That moment ended up becoming one of the biggest turning points in Green’s eventual transition toward media. Barkley helped Green settle into live television, understand studio dynamics, and find his own voice as an analyst.

Green made it clear this week that he hasn’t forgotten any of that. “I’m forever grateful to Chuck for helping me fit in,” Green said. “He didn’t have to do that.”

That’s what made this entire controversy so strange for Green personally. From Green’s perspective, the “Houston Rockets uniform” line was supposed to sound like a Barkley-style joke. The problem is Barkley built an entire television career around self-deprecating humor and ruthless roasting. Green, meanwhile, is still an active player. So the joke landed with a completely different tone once fans started debating it online.

And that’s ultimately why Green offered the apology. Not because he suddenly regrets competing verbally with Barkley, but because he values the relationship more than the public argument.

What makes the Green-Barkley dynamic fascinating is that it still contains traces of genuine rivalry while also functioning almost like mentorship. The two golf together regularly in Scottsdale and Phoenix. According to Green, entire rounds are basically built around insulting each other competitively.

Imago Nov 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns former player Charles Barkley sits courtside against the Minnesota Timberwolves during an NBA Cup game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Green even joked previously that Barkley ruined his own golf swing by taking advice from “every Tom, Dick and Harry” he could find. That off-camera friendship is why Green seemed far more amused than angry while discussing the backlash this week. At one point during the podcast, he almost sounded disappointed that people completely missed the humor behind the exchange.

Instead, the internet treated it like a generational war between “Old Media” and “New Media.” And maybe that’s part of why this story blew up so quickly.

Green has become one of the faces of athlete-driven media through The Draymond Green Show, while Barkley remains one of the most powerful voices from the traditional television era. The tension between those two worlds naturally creates bigger headlines whenever they clash publicly.

But privately, the situation sounds far less dramatic. One of the strongest images from this entire story isn’t the clip itself. It’s Barkley sitting beside Green at a pub telling Green’s mother to ignore Twitter because “them people don’t know what they talking about.”

That’s probably the clearest explanation of their relationship anyone’s heard all week.