Candace Parker Joins Matt Barnes, & More in Sending Heartfelt Wishes to Kobe Bryant’s Youngest Daughter

“Daddy and Gigi’s twin” just turned 6—and yep, we’re talking about Capri Kobe Bryant. It’s wild to think she was only a few months old when the world lost Kobe Bryant and Gianna, but even without those memories, Capri somehow carries their spirit. Her smile? Pure Kobe. That little game face she pulls? Vanessa once shared a photo of it, and it was exactly like her dad’s. Even her name—Capri Kobe Bryant—feels like a love letter to the legacy she was born into.

To mark the occasion, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram with the sweetest birthday post for her youngest, writing, “Capri, we love you so much!!!! Happy 6th birthday to my sweet Koko Bean! 💜~ Capri Kobe Bryant ~💜 🎂🎉🫶🏽🎉.” The photos she shared were just as heartfelt, pure moments of Capri laughing, hugging family, and soaking in the love. And somewhere in all of it, you can’t help but think of Kobe, who once said, “I would have had five more girls. I’m a girl-dad.” Capri was his youngest, and every bit the spirit of that bond.

Naturally, love came pouring in from all corners, and Matt Barnes was one of the first to drop a heartfelt message: “Looks just like her daddy ❤️” and “Happy birthday baby girl ❤️.” Barnes shared a genuine connection with the Bryants—his twin sons were close to Kobe, lovingly calling him “Uncle Kobe.” Barnes shared that in his final playing years, his twins met Kobe, and Kobe, true to form, started gifting them sneakers and treating them like family.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The love didn’t stop there. Kendra Randle also dropped a sweet “Happy birthday Capri💕” in the comments. As the wife of Julius Randle, her connection to the Bryant legacy runs deep. Julius played his rookie seasons with the Lakers from 2014 to 2016, where Kobe took him under his wing, pushing him in practice, refining his footwork, and instilling that fierce competitive edge. That influence clearly stayed with him. Just last month, Julius honored Kobe by wearing a T-shirt featuring his iconic image before a game.

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu also joined in with a birthday shoutout on her Instagram story: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE SWEETEST 6 YEAR OLD @VANESSABRYANT.” Her connection to Kobe has always been more than surface-level. Last season, she opened up about how deeply the Mamba Mentality still shapes her game. “He’s always with me,” she told ESPN. “The lessons that he taught me, that Mamba Mentality.”

More familiar names joined the celebration. Carlos Boozer left a sweet, simple “❤️❤️.” But Candace Parker’s message brought an extra layer of warmth: “Happy birthday to the lil girl that has the cutest little voice ❤️ love you Koko!”—a reminder that Capri, even at just six, holds a place in so many hearts. She even shared an Instagram story wishing her all the love, “Happiest birthday to the truth-telling, cutest voice, amazing, brave, tell it like it is amazing Koko! Aunty Candace loves you so much! and that right toe turn in like your Dad tells me you are going to be a HOOPER!” Candace shared a very close bond with Kobe, which has since translated into love for the entire Bryant clan.

Candace Parker’s full-circle bond with the Bryants

Candace Parker and Kobe Bryant’s bond was built on real respect and a shared passion for the game. They first crossed paths at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, back when Parker was still a rookie trying to find her place on Team USA. But leave it to Kobe to turn even a simple introduction into a memory. He walked right up to her, pointed to his daughters, and said something only he could. “You see these two girls?” he told her, pointing at his daughters, Natalia and Gianna. “They’re gonna break all your records one day.” That was Kobe—competitive, proud, and always thinking ahead. And while Parker was already a force, she never forgot the way he lifted others up. “Bosses push, but leaders pull,” she said. “And he just demonstrated all of that.”

Over the years, their bond only grew stronger. Parker remembered how Kobe always showed up—literally. “Guaranteed every single time before we practice, [Kobe] was on the court, getting up shots in a full sweat,” she said. That same intensity became something she carried with her throughout her WNBA career, where she would go on to become a two-time MVP and win championships with three different teams. Kobe didn’t just encourage her from the sidelines—he left voicemails, shared wisdom, and reminded her that when the spotlight hits, it’s because you’ve earned it. “When the symphony plays, and the maestro comes in, and the lights shine, they point at you… You’ll know it because you’ve prepared for this moment,” he once told her.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, in a beautiful full-circle moment, Parker is passing that torch to Kobe’s daughter, Bianka. She’s been helping “BB” with her game, posting a photo of the 7-year-old nailing the basics at the free throw line. “Look at the wrist loaded under the ball… on her toes… Basketball in her blood! #MiniMamba Aunty Candace is so proud of you BB,” she wrote. For Parker, it’s not just about mechanics—it’s about keeping Kobe and Gigi’s spirit alive, and helping guide the next generation of hoopers with the same care and fire that Kobe once showed her.

Capri’s birthday wasn’t just a celebration—it was a reminder of how deeply the Bryant family is loved. From heartfelt wishes to touching tributes, the outpouring showed just how lasting Kobe’s legacy truly is.