‘Can’t Believe What I Saw’: Charles Barkley Downplays LeBron James’ Historic Playoff Feat After Knicks’ 29-Point Comeback

Charles Barkley on air called out the San Antonio Spurs’ “dumbest basketball”. The New York Knicks made the largest comeback in NBA Finals history despite trailing by 29 points. This was so impressive that it currently is Chuck’s favorite moment, overtaking LeBron James’ legendary performance against the Detroit Pistons.

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“I’ve been in the NBA for 40 years, probably longer actually. I’ve never experienced what I experienced tonight. And listen, we’re going to have to give the Knicks their flowers,” said Barkley on Inside the NBA.

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Kenny Smith chimed in with a question and asked if it surpassed LeBron James’ 29 points in a row from Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals against the Pistons. Both of them, alongside Ernie Johnson, were present to witness the 48-point domination. But for now, Chuck is ready to crown the Knicks’ comeback.

“Yes, that was the most amazing thing I’ve seen until this when LeBron put on that show in Detroit that night. I mean, there’s nothing like it. I can’t believe what I just saw. And listen, if you’re the Spurs, man, you got to be kicking yourself cuz that was some of the dumbest basketball I ever seen in my entire 63 years.”

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Imago Jun 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) vies for position against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during game three of the 2026 NBA Finals in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama opened the biggest halftime lead by a visiting team in the Finals. San Antonio rolled to a 27-point halftime lead. But Brunson helped bring the Knicks back, and the Spurs made it easy for their rivals. The Silver and Black made 11 of their first 16 3-pointers but in the second half only had 3-for-17. So, New York pounced on it and outscored them 58-30.

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Barkley even said, “They [Knicks] got a Christmas gift in June!” Chuck even criticized De’Aaron Fox, “That was a dumb— play (on Fox attempting this layup). He did not have to shoot that ball.”

Fox chased down a loose ball with his team ahead 106-105. The nine-year veteran could have dribbled out the clock and waited for the Knicks to foul him with just 14 seconds left. Instead, he went for a layup, swatted by OG Anunoby. And it ultimately led to Anunoby’s game-winning tip-in as the Knicks went up 3-1. It was the resiliency of New York that Charles Barkley loved, as they clawed one play at a time to win.

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It was similar to LeBron James’ streak of 25 consecutive points, which put a young Bron on the map of greatness.

Charles Barkley’s reaction to LeBron James’ historical night

A 22-year-old LeBron scored Cleveland’s final 25 points and 29 of their last 30 to secure a legendary 109-107 double-overtime victory. Bron finished the game with 48 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. During the stretch of 25 consecutive points, he was 11-of-13 from the field, carrying the Cavaliers on his back and hitting the game-winning layup with just 2.2 seconds left in the second overtime.

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It marked the first time LeBron’s Cavaliers took a series lead against the powerhouse Detroit Pistons, ultimately propelling Cleveland to their first-ever NBA Finals appearance. Bill Simmons had written in his ESPN column, “If you care about basketball, you enjoyed TNT’s postgame show, when a giddy Barkley was so hyped up that he could barely sit still in his seat.”

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What makes LeBron James’ 25 consecutive points completely unique is the context of the game. Bron’s run happened in Game 5 of the Conference Finals, completely spanning the final minutes of the 4th quarter, the entirety of the first overtime, and the entirety of the second overtime. It was Charles Barkley’s favorite for the longest time, but the Knicks have now taken over.