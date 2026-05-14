“Can’t Imagine Him Going Back to the Lakers”: LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Claims Superstar Will Leave LA, Picks Two Landing Spots

Former teammate Iman Shumpert didn’t wait long to weigh in on LeBron James’ future, arguing that if another title is still the priority, there are only two destinations that truly make sense, and neither conversation starts with sentimentality about staying in Los Angeles. After Monday’s second-round exit to Oklahoma City, James stood at the podium and gave the most honest answer available: “What my future holds, I don’t know. I got a lot of time, I’ll sit back and recalibrate with my family.” Now, Shumpert has added another layer to the conversation with a verdict that challenges the idea of Los Angeles being the final chapter of LeBron’s career.

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Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Iman Shumpert, who played alongside LeBron James during his second Cleveland stint, was direct about how he reads his former teammate’s decision-making framework.

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“It’s not something that he’s going to come back so that he can be celebrated. I really don’t like that narrative getting pushed,” Shumpert said. “I think that if he comes back, it’s going to be because he smells; he feels like he can smell another championship in the future. LeBron is a winner. He’s a person that always wanted to be around winning.” On the Lakers specifically, Shumpert pulled no punches. “I can’t imagine him going back to the Lakers,” he said, and gave two reasons. “One, I think the cap space is off.” The arithmetic backs him up.

That framing immediately rules out a sentimental homecoming or a legacy lap. Whatever LeBron does next, Shumpert says, it will be driven by the same instinct that has governed every decision across 23 seasons.

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What strengthens Shumpert’s argument is that LeBron has historically never made free-agency decisions based purely on loyalty or comfort. Every move has been tied to championship viability and long-term legacy.

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In 2010, he left Cleveland for Miami because he believed the Cavaliers had hit their ceiling, teaming with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to create a title favorite instantly. In 2014, his return to Cleveland was emotional, but still strategic: Kyrie Irving, trade assets, and a clear contender pathway already existed.

Even the 2018 Lakers move, while influenced by business and lifestyle opportunities in Los Angeles, still quickly became a win-now project once Anthony Davis arrived.

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That pattern makes Shumpert’s comments more credible. Historically, LeBron tends to leave one step before a roster’s ceiling fully collapses – Cleveland in 2010, Miami in 2014, and Cleveland again in 2018. Which is why the current Lakers situation feels complicated: Luka Doncic is now the franchise’s long-term centerpiece, and the cap structure makes it difficult to both pay LeBron and significantly upgrade the roster around him.

The Lakers’ financial flexibility depends entirely on their own free agents. In the scenario where LeBron James is renounced alongside Hachimura and Kennard, they could open as much as $47 million in cap room, but keeping LeBron at any figure beyond the mid-level exception would make it structurally impossible to upgrade the roster around Luka Doncic meaningfully.

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Shumpert’s second reason was more personal: “I don’t think he needs to take a pay cut after proving to the rest of the world age is nothing but a number. And he still can be one of the most efficient players in our game.”

LeBron’s current deal carries a cap hit of $52.6 million for 2025-26, a number no rival team can match, and one the Lakers themselves would struggle to justify within their broader rebuild.

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Shumpert named two alternatives. Cleveland first, where he placed a conditional qualifier: “If you can figure it out with the payment plan in Cleveland, why not?”

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin has reported that multiple team and league sources confirmed the Cavaliers would gladly welcome LeBron back this summer, and betting markets currently list Cleveland as the second-most-likely destination behind a Lakers return or retirement.

Then came the second option, with genuine warmth.

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“If you can figure it out even more, go to Golden State and play with Steph Curry. Because I ain’t gonna lie, a I can’t act like watching them play at the USA Olympics, it wasn’t just like, wow, that was great basketball.”

Viewed through that lens, Cleveland resembles the 2014 “unfinished business” chapter, while Golden State mirrors the 2010 Miami formula: joining an already proven championship ecosystem built around elite stars and immediate title equity.

McAfee filled in the picture: Durant hitting 27 consecutive points whenever he wanted, Curry going crazy, Draymond setting picks, Jimmy Butler. Shumpert’s verdict was two words: “That’s too much.”

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“That’s Too Much Firepower”: Why the Warriors Option Is More Than a Fantasy

Shumpert’s Olympic reference landed with weight because the footage exists. The Golden State Warriors are preparing to take “big swings” this summer in pursuit of a superstar to play alongside Curry, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, with LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kawhi Leonard all identified as primary targets. The LeBron pursuit, in particular, has a personal dimension that no other team can replicate.

Per The Athletic’s Nick Friedell and Marcus Thompson, league observers have openly speculated about LeBron wanting to “find a way” to the Warriors, with the narrative of finishing his career alongside Curry, the one peer from his generation he has never been able to call a teammate in the regular season, holding obvious appeal.

Golden State can access the non-taxpayer mid-level exception of up to $15 million, a figure LeBron could theoretically accept if the championship case is compelling enough, particularly since no rival team is projected to offer significantly more given the cap environment.

Imago May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The cap challenge is real but not impossible. Golden State is projected to be under the luxury tax for the first time since the 2019-20 season, with Curry, Butler, and Green comprising 79% of the payroll, meaning the Warriors’ path to LeBron requires creative structuring rather than straightforward cap space.

Betting markets currently have the Warriors at +669, third behind the Lakers and Cavaliers. Still, that number reflects probability, not appetite, and inside the league, the appetite is known to be significant.

Shumpert, who played with LeBron in the locker room and knows exactly how the man processes these decisions, says he can smell the championship opportunity, being the only variable that matters.

The Warriors, right now, represent the most credible version of that smell.

“Hey man,” Shumpert said, breaking into a grin about his own playing days. “They know they can call me. I never retired. It’s either they called me, or they didn’t.” He was joking. The LeBron conversation, increasingly, is not.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​