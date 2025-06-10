Carlos Alcaraz Forges Dirk Nowitzki’s Reunion With Spurs Legend After Open Admission of Hate

Before Dirk Nowitzki made his NBA debut, there were already overseas icons who made their name in the league. Yet, it was the German forward who etched history by winning the 52nd Most Valuable Player trophy in the NBA. What’s interesting about this feat? He became the first European-born player to achieve that status. In 2023, the NBA chapter came full circle when he received his induction into the Hall of Fame. However, that was alongside two Spurs legends, a team he apparently hated in the past.

The 2011 NBA Finals MVP was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame alongside Gregg Popovich and Tony Parker, whom he competed against during much of their historic careers. Before the induction, he even said, “I’m not gonna lie, I used to hate the Spurs.” Dirk Nowitzki recalled his battles with his long-time in-state rival. But that rivalry ended on the court, and it’s only been respect ever since.

In fact, the 46-year-old made his Roland-Garros debut, yes, he watched it live for the first time thanks to the Spurs legend. Well, at least Tony Parker wants the credit. He added a post about the entertaining final featuring Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. “What a final !! I love those moments congrats to both players unbelievable level made history !! Not bad for dirk first in Roland Garros 😊 yes you welcome.” Parker wasn’t exaggerating when it came to the French Open’s finals living up to the expectation.

It was the second straight French Open title for Alcaraz, but it wasn’t straightforward. We had a five-and-a-half-hour game, where Sinner had a match point which he failed to convert. A comeback win for the Spaniard, where he made a wild comeback, which required three tiebreakers. Not at all a bad experience for Dirk Nowitzki, somebody watching it live for the first time.

Despite the rivalry, Dirk Nowitzki earned the respect of Spurs legend

The rivalry in 2000 was at its peak when it came to San Antonio and Dallas. From the 2001 Western Conference finals, where the German legend showed that he would be a problem for the league. To game 7 of the 2006 WC Semi-finals, where the Mavs finally beat the Spurs to create a legacy of their own. Nowitzki’s record against them was 29-49, that’s why he must have hated them. But Parker credited the Mavs icon during the Hall of Fame induction week.

Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki and San Antonio Spurs icon Tony Parker, who shared no shortage of duels over the years. “It started with Dirk,” Parker said. “Dirk paved the way. I always say Dirk is the GOAT for European basketball. He was the one who was the first one to be a franchise player.” Yes, the Spurs legend was no short of words for the 2007 MVP.

As per Parker, Dirk Nowitzki was special in setting the tone and transforming the landscape for players from Europe. So, when it came to treating the European royalty, it made sense that Roland-Garros was the right spot. As they witnessed another potential rivalry in motion as two young prospects take the Tennis world by storm.