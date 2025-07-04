Carmelo Anthony Absent as Ex-Wife La La Joins Son Kiyan Anthony for Syracuse Stint

In case you needed a reminder how time flies, that kid from the Knicks games cheering for #7 is now wearing #7 in Syracuse. Nobody’s feeling the passage of time more than La La Anthony. As Kiyan’s now in college, already deep into summer training before his first NCAA season, she had to go check in on him. Kiyan did say that his mom was not prepared for the empty nest. However, while mom interrupts Kiyan’s practice, dad is sorely missed.

While La La had a lot to gush about her visit to Syracuse, Carmelo Anthony was prominently absent. This is among the first glimpses of Kiyan’s first college practices we’re getting, and he’s under Jim Boeheim, too—Melo’s head coach from when he took the Orange to the NCAA championship in 2003.

Carmelo Anthony is, to put it lightly, busy. Most recently, he was in France at the same time as Dwyane Wade and Noah Lyles. After repping his wine and other businesses at the Cannes Lions, he was back home for perhaps the best guest streak in 7PM in Brooklyn history including his son, Kiyan right before he begins college life with Ron Harper’s son, Dylan Harper just before he was selected second overall in the 2025 NBA draft.

This week, there was no new edition of his podcast. However, we’ve seen a lot more sides to the businessman through features in Business Traveler USA, Entrepreneur magazine, and then some. Crew from his latest projects shared some BTS glimpses of what he’s up to. Spoiler alert: he’s hard at work growing the VII(N) The Seventh Estate, his wine brand. He even shot something in his own home, a luxurious mansion in Westchester.

For most of it, Melo has been quiet about his whereabouts as more of his activities from Cannes in early June continue to trickle in. He’s usually a regular at Syracuse even outside home games though. That athletic center is named after him after all. He will be a more frequent appearance there for a while. This time it’s La La’s quality time with Kiyan.

La La checked in with Carmelo Anthony’s coach

Before heading to college, Kiyan Anthony revealed how his parents were dealing with it. While Carmelo Anthony was excited about his many future visits to his alma mater, La La’s reaction was apparently embarrassing her 18-year-old.

“She’s already crying every day,” he said, and added she was spending a lot of time with him before he moved to campus.

Maybe that was not enough for La La. A week after her 43rd birthday, she dropped by the Syracuse gym and met up with the guy who’s now taking care of her baby. “Hanging at Syracuse today with the legend himself… Coach Boeheim,” she wrote with a picture of her ex-husband’s coach. She also had a few updates on Kiyan’s casual shootarounds.

At one point, La La tried to take on Kiyan one-on-one. “I never stood a chance [a string of laughing emojis],” she rightfully stated after he effortlessly and ruthlessly hit a three over her.

If this is how fun it looks at just La La’s visits, we’re looking forward to when Melo is back on Orange turf.