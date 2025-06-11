Carmelo Anthony Acknowledges David Beckham’s Gesture as Michael Beasley’s Challenge Goes Unnoticed

From the first challenge in March until the winning moment a few days ago, Michael Beasley put us through an entertaining journey. Ultimately, he beat Lance Stephenson in a 1-on-1 showdown and went home with the cash prize of $100,000. Since then, the debate about the best players in an iso situation has emerged, and naturally, Melo’s name also came up. But it seems Carmelo Anthony has truly left hooping behind as his recent social media activity includes a meeting with a legend from the world of soccer.

Yes, that’s right, the Knicks legend and David Beckham were bonding in Macau. The English soccer superstar was previously an ambassador for the Chinese Super League and the country’s Youth Football Program in 2013. That’s not all, recently he was the global face of AliExpress, just ahead of Euro 2024. Their meeting was 3 days ago, as reported by China Hoops.

But a few hours ago, Beckham uploaded a carousel post of his trip and also added a photo with the NBA icon. That’s why Carmelo Anthony re-shared it on his story with “Great catching up with you 🫡.” Although he responded to Beckham, there was no reply to Michael Beasley’s claims. The former NBA player, along with Lance Stephenson, was the recent guest on a stream hosted by internet personality Adin Ross.

That’s when the streamer revealed his favorite player was “Carmelo Anthony”. Beasley, in his nonchalant way, responded by stating he would beat the 10x All-Star in a one-on-one challenge. “I’ll bust Melo’s a–.” The 36-year-old did not stop there. When Ross probed again if beating Melo was the thing he was hinting at, Beasley once again stayed true to his ground. “I will. I ain’t nothing.”

This confidence signifies that he ain’t afraid of any competition. After all, there are no 1v1 basketball competition with stakes that can prove otherwise. In fact, Beasley even confirmed that he beat LeBron James once.

Carmelo Anthony’s former Lakers teammate got the smoke from Beasley

It was the streamer once again who asked if Beasley beating LeBron James was a true event. After all, both of them played together for the Heat, so there is a possibility of them playing together. The answer from the now 36-year-old was “Yeah”. Ross and his co-host were surprised, while Beasley added that “I mean, the story is told wrong, but just know it’s legit.” If you are wondering what the scoreline was, here is a clue.

Beasley simply said, “A lot to a little.” To add more authenticity to the story, Gilbert Arenas had claimed to have heard that Beasley never lost a one-on-one with LeBron, despite playing the King a whopping 30 times. A narrative began to circulate that Michael Beasley, the former No. 2 overall draft pick, outplayed LeBron James in a practice session when both were with the Heat. Beasley himself once claimed that he used to be “on James’ a– every day in practice.”

Till any proof comes out, it will be just claims from the former NBA star. Not an impossible one, though. So, it will be interesting to see if Carmelo Anthony responds to this. Or we might even see Kiyan Anthony taking on Beasley to defend his father’s honor. Whatever happens, Beasley will continue to gain more popularity after his win against