Carmelo Anthony Admits Being Happy After LeBron James Ditched Signature Style

Let’s face it. The headband never left. Maybe it evolved as the tennis-favorite tie-back infiltrated the NBA fashion. And while NBA stars have come and gone, the classic headband and its practical applications have remained immortal. The headband never looked out of place on Allen Iverson. And when he came to the Nuggets, he got another trend-setting sidekick in Carmelo Anthony. When Melo pointed at his temple every time he hit a three, that band on his temple would be the iconic image that went with the ‘3 to the dome’ celebration. LeBron James was wearing the headband then, too. But we never knew what we had until Bron decided he didn’t need a self-sustaining towel to keep the sweat out of his eyes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The past decade has been a headband-less Bron. Now, James is entering his 23rd season. And although Melo officially retired in 2023, we’ve not seen Melo in his signature accessory either since he was at Portland. But ahead of the Hall of Fame weekend, Overtime caught up with Anthony – “an icon of the headband,” as they call him – to discuss the neglect of the humble headband.

Even Melo mourned it, claiming, “Why dont nobody wear the headbands no more?” (uh, hello, AD, Jimmy Butler, SGA, anyone?) Over two decades in the league and 40 years old, it would’ve been unreasonable not to expect LeBron James’ style to evolve. But the interviewer couldn’t help but ask, “Were you kind of mad when LeBron stopped wearing the headband?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Actually, Anthony was glad to reclaim the headband after James retired his (at least that’s something that LeBron retires). “No, I was actually happy. ‘It ain’t your thing.’ You know what I mean…” We do. But in case the message wasn’t clear, Carmelo Anthony doubled down: “Nah, he [James] wasn’t a headband guy. There’s only a couple of guys who could pull a headband.“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Overtime (@overtime) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Melo was wearing headbands right until he called it a career in 2023. He’s worn them occasionally in retirement while practicing with his son, Kiyan. And you know what, he can still pull it off. Though if James also decides to return to his old accessory, Melo might not love it.

AD

When LeBron James dropped the headband

2015 was the beginning of the end… of headbands. LeBron James was back in Cleveland, a 2x NBA champion and looking for a refresh. The future owner of a men’s grooming brand ditched his signature look – the headband – for a more mature style. For the first time since he was a rookie, James arrived at a game in March 2025 without his headband.

Why? “I did it because I just wanted to look like my teammates,” James told a Cleveland news outlet back then. Some people equated it to the short time Michael Jordan wore #45 after coming out of retirement. Some even got analytical.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Without a headband, Bron’s shooting skills improved. He apparently went from 49% with a headband to 51% with a headband. Maybe this is why he’s at 42,000 points in his career.

There’s not enough non-headband sample size for Carmelo Anthony to compare. But we love that he rocked a headband well into 2021. He’s off the mark about no one wearing it anymore. Anthony Davis and Jimmy Butler continue what Allen Iverson started. And for what it’s worth, the image of Anthony’s StayMe7o headband when he arrived in the Knicks will stay with us longer than the days of headband Bron.