Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson Sparked ‘A Lot More Women’ Buzz During Denver Nuggets Run

Carmelo Anthony and Allen Iverson didn’t just bring points to Denver, but presence. Before Jokic made Denver a city of champions, the Nuggets had a different kind of superstar firepower lighting up both the hardwood and the stands. Together, they injected the franchise with energy, flair, and a level of hype the city hadn’t seen in years.

Veteran NBA reporter Marc J. Spears recently took fans behind the scenes of that era. Reflecting on what it was like covering the team during those years, Spears hinted that the excitement wasn’t just limited to the court. From the gear to the game nights, Melo and AI brought something extra wherever they played, especially when rocking those iconic powder blue jerseys.

“It was like traveling with a rock band… There was always a lot more women in the crowd for their games,” Spears said on The OGs with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller. “The powder blue jerseys were sick… watching those two play together was incredible. I got to see that and I’ll never forget that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The cultural impact of the Melo–AI duo went beyond basketball. Their time together drew a whole new audience to Nuggets games—one that wasn’t typically associated with the NBA then. Whether it was their individual charisma or the way they fed off each other on the floor, their partnership had a magnetic pull. This immediate shift in atmosphere was evident from the moment Iverson stepped onto the court in his Denver debut. A 2006 Denver Post article captured the scene, noting that Iverson ‘sent a jolt of electricity through the Pepsi Center,’ with the crowd ‘hanging on Iverson’s every move.’ The anticipation only grew for his eventual pairing with Carmelo Anthony.

AD

However, it wasn’t immediate. Iverson arrived in Denver during the 15-game suspension Melo received after the infamous 2006 Knicks brawl during which he punched Knicks guard Mardy Collins. That delay only built anticipation. When the two finally shared the floor, it was must-watch basketball! A 2007 FIBA Basketball article vividly described their much-anticipated first appearance as “worth the wait,” with Iverson himself remarking that “the atmosphere was great and it was just electric in here.”

via Imago Apr 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Philadelphia 76ers and hall of fame member Allen Iverson reacts after a 76ers score against the New York Knicks during the second half of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Iverson brought flash and fearlessness; Melo brought smooth dominance. Together, they became one of the era’s most entertaining, if underrated, duos. What made them unique was how their presence transcended the game. They weren’t just athletes but style icons and cultural figures. From AI’s cornrows to Melo’s effortless pull-ups, they attracted attention beyond traditional fan circles. The buzz wasn’t just basketball. It was atmosphere, fashion, and influence.

Beyond the magnetic pull they exerted off the court, the genesis of the Melo-AI pairing was rooted in a more immediate strategic necessity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Real Reason Denver Pulled off the Iverson Trade

Denver’s move for Allen Iverson on December 19, 2006, wasn’t just a splashy headline. The Nuggets faced a scoring black hole with Carmelo Anthony suspended for 15 games. Sending Andre Miller, Joe Smith, and two first-round picks to Philly for the NBA’s second-leading scorer was a necessary jolt.

The immediate effect delivered fireworks. Pairing the league’s top two scorers shot Denver from fringe playoff team to must-watch contender overnight. ESPN captured the shift: defenses now faced nightmare choices. Double-team Melo and AI sliced through the gap. Lock down Iverson and Melo feasted one-on-one. There was no safe option.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recovering Lost Files (@nostalgicfiles_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Long-term, the calculus grew murkier. While Iverson spiked offense and packed arenas, concerns grew that Melo’s leadership muscle wasn’t flexing. Without a steady facilitator like Andre Miller, Melo defaulted to isolation ball. Just 18 months later, Denver pivoted by trading AI to Detroit for Chauncey Billups. The swap prioritized structure over stardom, closing the chapter on Denver’s twin-icon era.

Even so, their combined star power remains a memorable chapter in Nuggets history—a true moment when basketball transcended the court to become a cultural phenomenon.