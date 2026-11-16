Carmelo Anthony and Ex-Wife La La Brought Together Again by Son Kiyan Days After Finalizing Divorce

Finalizing a divorce normally marks a clean break, yet parenthood has a way of pulling two separate worlds back together. Days after finalizing their divorce, Carmelo Anthony and ex-wife La La found themselves back under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, the very arena where Kiyan Anthony grew up sitting courtside during his father’s Knicks era. While the chapter on their marriage may have closed, the former power couple proved their shared priority hasn’t budged an inch as Kiyan made his long-awaited Garden debut for Syracuse.

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The former couple attended Syracuse’s matchup against St. John’s on Sunday, November 15, as Kiyan took the court at MSG for the first time in his college career. However, Carmelo and La La did not appear to be sitting together. Melo was seen cheering for Kiyan in the front row, as shown in Instagram images.

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La La, on the other hand, was spotted arriving at the game alone. However, she was later seen with her close friend, singer Ciara, and her husband, retired NFL star Russell Wilson.

La La and Ciara have shared a close friendship over the years. This made Ciara another familiar celebrity connection in the stands. But the bigger story was the reason they were all there. Kiyan was returning to the arena where his father spent years entertaining New York basketball fans. However, this time, he was creating his own memories on the same floor.

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And the 19-year-old gave them plenty to cheer about. Coming off the bench, Kiyan led Syracuse with 17 points, adding two rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes. He shot an efficient 7-of-12 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc. Although Syracuse ultimately fell 79-62 to St. John’s, Kiyan delivered an impressive performance on a meaningful night.

After the game, Kiyan was stoked about having played at the Garden and having his father watching him.

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“It was surreal for me for a moment,” Anthony said after the game. “Kind of just seeing, now my dad is watching me play from courtside as opposed to me watching him.”

The appearance came shortly after Carmelo and La La’s lengthy divorce proceedings reached a conclusion. The two had separated in 2017 after seven years of marriage, briefly reconciled, and eventually moved toward divorce. La La filed in June 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. Their settlement was reported earlier in November, with court records subsequently indicating that the marriage had officially been dissolved.

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Despite the end of their marriage, the two have continued to share an important role in Kiyan’s life as he begins his college basketball journey. And their presence at Madison Square Garden offered another reminder that supporting him remains something they can do together, even when they arrive separately.

For Carmelo, MSG will always hold memories of his own Knicks career. But Sunday night gave him a different reason to be there. As Kiyan begins building his own basketball legacy, both parents were present to witness a milestone that belonged entirely to their son.