Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony Reach Divorce Settlement After Ex-Wife’s Resurfaced Comments on How Their Marriage Fell Apart

Over five years after La La Anthony officially filed for divorce from 10x NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, the former celebrity power couple has formally finalized the dissolution of their marriage. They had been separated for nine years before finally reaching a formal settlement. According to New York County Supreme Court records as of November 4, 2026, a judgment of divorce is pending the judge’s signature to finalize the proceedings.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While TMZ confirmed the filings, the specific terms of their property division and spousal arrangements remain confidential. The long-awaited legal conclusion marks the official end of a relationship that spanned more than two decades. They had been together for almost the entirety of Melo’s career, since their initial 2004 Christmas Day engagement through their reality TV wedding in 2010 and years of tabloid fodder.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple, who share a 19-year-old son, Kiyan Anthony, first publicly separated in April 2017 but attempted to reconcile a few times. Their on-and-off dynamic made frequent headlines over the subsequent four years, particularly following the birth of Carmelo’s daughter, Genesis Harlo Anthony, with another ex, Mia Burks, in August 2017.

Though the pair briefly reconciled in late 2018, La La began seeking legal advice regarding a permanent separation by mid-2019 while living apart from the basketball star. Around that time, Melo was embroiled in cheating rumors, which he formally refuted.

ADVERTISEMENT

La La ultimately filed for divorce in June 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. They had an amicable co-parenting relationship since before news of this settlement broke.

Just a few days before news of the finalized settlement surfaced, fans revisited the underlying causes of the split, drawing attention back to La La’s candid reflections on how their once-enviable partnership gradually unraveled under the weight of fame and professional pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

La La previously pointed to a specific turning point that altered the trajectory of their relationship: Melo’s blockbuster February 2011 trade from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks.

Appearing on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast in 2022, a year after filing for divorce, La La looked back at the era when media outlets dubbed her “The First Lady of the N.B.A.” following the couple’s move to Manhattan. What was celebrated as a triumphant homecoming for the Brooklyn-born NBA star quickly became an overwhelming experience for their household.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel like when we moved to New York, ’cause we came from Denver at the time. When we moved to New York, I’m from New York, so being back in New York is nothing new, but when we lived here under all of that, that’s when things became complicated. I think that was kind of the start. Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage,” La La said four years ago.

La La said that while Denver offered a laid-back, relatively private lifestyle, NYC brought relentless media scrutiny, with every outing and performance dissected publicly, while she was also trying to further her own acting and producing career.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Things got tough with New York, just constantly being under the spotlight and people watching every little thing,” she shared. “New York, it’s like I got to get on my grind. Then I started really like going into overdrive with my career and wanting things to go that way. So, it’s like he’s doing his thing, I’m doing mine.”

During their early years in New York, the couple attempted to build an entertainment empire, launching Krossover Productions and starring in the VH1 reality series La La’s Full Court Life that began with their star-studded wedding. However, as La La built an acting career with roles in hit series such as Power and BMF, the balancing act between individual professional growth and Melo’s NBA superstardom ultimately eroded their foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the difficulty of their public breakup, both Melo and La La have prioritized co-parenting Kiyan, who emerged as a top basketball recruit and is now following in his dad’s footsteps in Syracuse. Between filing for divorce and settling it, La La and Melo took college trips with Kiyan and attended his games together. She even appeared on Melo’s podcast, 7 PM in Brooklyn, for Kiyan’s college decision and was emotional when Melo put on his MVP jacket on Kiyan at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic.

With their New York court judgment pending final signature, the formal conclusion of their legal marriage brings closure to one of the most covered NBA relationships of the 2010s.