Carmelo Anthony Announces Exclusive Launch in $49.18B Market for HoF Celebrations

In just a few weeks, Carmelo Anthony will step onto the Hall of Fame stage, finally wearing the iconic orange jacket he’s dreamed about since he was a kid. Back in April, the month was extra special for Melo for two big reasons. First came the life-changing news—his induction into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. And then, almost in perfect timing, he launched his own brand, STAYME7O. Now, with his Hall of Fame moment just around the corner, the brand is gearing up to honor this milestone in a way that celebrates Melo’s incredible journey.

Carmelo Anthony and his brand STAYME7O took to Instagram, writing, “A monumental moment deserves a monumental drop. ‘Hall of Flame’ 🔥 — celebrating Melo’s Hall of Fame moment. Limited drop. 💫 #STAYME7O.” The limited-edition products officially dropped on August 15, as Brooklyn lit up for an unforgettable night. Grand National hosted the STAYME7O Hall of Flame Celebration at 63 Flushing Ave in the Navy Yard—a vibrant evening of legacy, innovation, and culture. The photos shared captured Melo hosting the event in style while showcasing the stunning, limited-edition pieces.

Founded by Carmelo Anthony, along with Jesce Horton and Brandon Drew, Jordan Pierce (Beedy) under the Grand National banner, STAYME7O is more than just a brand. It is a mindset. Melo stepped into this $49.18 billion (2024) industry with one clear goal. “STAYME7O is about more than c——-,” Carmelo Anthony said. “…it’s about empowering our communities, uplifting underserved entrepreneurs, and creating meaningful opportunities that support and celebrate our culture.” This vision is also at the heart of Grand National, which focuses on reshaping the c——- narrative by highlighting Black ownership, creativity, and community-first values.

via Imago May 2, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks former player Carmelo Anthony stands court side during the fourth quarter of game two of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden.

The event rolled out the latest STAYME7O flower strains and pre-rolls, along with the special “Hall of Flame” collection made to celebrate Carmelo Anthony’s Hall of Fame induction. People got a closer look at the limited-edition 1/8 boxes and pre-roll tubes, designed to be true collector’s pieces. The Hall of Flame launch came together in partnership with Skyworld, an Indigenous-owned cannabis brand from New York. Inspired by Native creation stories, Skyworld focuses on keeping traditions alive while delivering c——- that’s all about quality, character, and meaning.

At the heart of Melo’s mission is a partnership with NuProject, a nonprofit pushing for equity in the c——- industry. It helps communities affected by the War on Drugs by providing funding, education, and mentorship for BIPOC entrepreneurs. The company also supports the Last Prisoner Project, which works to reform c——- criminal justice. Melo put it simply: “It’s essential we open doors and create meaningful opportunities for these communities.” And now, as his company celebrates him, Melo is all set for one of the biggest moments of his life—his Hall of Fame speech.

Carmelo Anthony admits he’ll get emotional during his HOF speech

Nineteen seasons. Six teams. Over 1,260 games. An average of 22.5 points per game. But for Melo, this moment isn’t just about stats—it’s personal. “(There’s) a tear coming down, for sure. That’s the moment. Fam, kids, people that you grew up with,” he shared on his 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast. You can almost picture it—Melo standing there, holding back tears, his entire journey flashing before him. “The speech is written,” he said softly. “You reflecting on your whole (career)—high school, college, USA Basketball—you know what I’m saying? So it’s more than just the 19 years (in the NBA). You gotta go back and reflect on playing in the little league.”

Back in May, on Paul George’s Podcast P, Melo opened up even more about the weight of this milestone. When asked if he’d cry during his speech, he laughed and admitted, “If I get up, if I dig it out, I’m a bad m———–, but I got to. This is it, champ. This is where I can do no more for basketball, me personally.” After three decades of perfecting his craft, Melo has given the game everything. “One word that comes to mind is satisfied,” he said. “I went through 32 years of just learning how to play basketball, developing, getting better, stamping a stone, mastering my craft. When you hit that mastery of craft, my man, it’s there. There’s nothing else I can do.” This isn’t just an induction; it’s the closing of a chapter, Melo placing his legacy “in the basketball heavens,” untouchable and eternal.

And when it came to choosing who would present him, Melo named three legends. “My life was impacted by more than one person,” he explained. “So now I need three.” First, the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan—his idol and mentor, the one who once told an 18-year-old Melo he had what it takes to be a Hall of Famer. Then came Allen Iverson, Melo’s former Nuggets teammate and cultural icon. And finally, his brother from the 2003 draft class, Dwyane Wade. Three legends. Three eras. One Melo. And next month, when he steps onto that stage, it won’t just be his moment—it’ll be a celebration of everyone who helped him get there.