Carmelo Anthony Breaks Silence On Knicks Legend’s Disapproval Amid Hall of Fame Induction

“If you got to think about it, then cool, just let it be.” – This is how Carmelo Anthony felt about the debate surrounding his jersey retirement. He’ll be a Hall-of-Famer come September 6, an honor there was no doubt he had in the bag from the moment he came the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. If only jersey retirement odds were calculable. But that’s sentiment. And popular sentiment still doesn’t favor Melo. At least that’s how a Knicks legend sees it. But did Melo just agree with it?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Walt “Clyde” Frazier once again got Knicks nation debating if #7 should be in the rafters. As the floor general who led the Knicks to the franchise’s only two titles, his no.10 jersey owns its spot in the rafters of the Garden. However, he claims not recreating his achievement doesn’t warrant a spot next to his number.

Melo left the Knicks on bad terms in 2017. In 2018, Frazier was asked if he thought Anthony deserves to have his jersey retired. “Probably not because he didn’t win a title,” Frazier replied then. The Knicks always welcome Melo at MSG, he gets tribute videos, and players imitate his 3 to the Dome celebration. Yet there is some displeasure that he didn’t win them a title.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“So he’s not held in high esteem right now, but I don’t see them putting Melo in there because of that,” is how Frazier saw it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basketball Network (@basketball.network) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although he said this in 2018, it resurfaced now and popped up on Melo’s Instagram feed. So he duly commented, “Respect Clyde 🫡” under the post. He also commented a slew of laughing emojis in another comment. So… he took it… well?

Maybe it’s not all that surprising. Carmelo Anthony has his own dreams around his jersey retirement.

AD

Carmelo Anthony is cool with the sentiment

The Knicks had been through a period of mismanagement when Carmelo Anthony arrived from Denver where he was closer to his prime with Allen Iverson. He turned the franchise around and led them to multiple playoff appearances. Yet Walt Frazier believes Allan Houston and Bernard King deserve the honor of having their numbers retired before Melo’s turn. Charles Oakley too, but Frazier knows that relationship has been soured too much for that.

In 2023, Melo officially retired and remained in New York, closer to his Red Hook roots. He hosts his podcast there, is a constant presence at Knicks games, his son goes to Syracuse where the athletic facility is named after him, and he lives and breathes New York. The idea of his jersey getting retired here makes him as sentimental as finding out he was going into the Hall of Fame.

Anthony was asked if he’d like to see his jersey retired at the Hall of Fame inductees press conference earlier this year. “Why not? … I would love to see that,” Melo said about both his Denver and Knicks numbers. The odds of Nuggets also retiring Melo’s jersey are up in the air. Because of the franchises’ hesitation, Melo added, “For me, it’s like, ‘Why wait?’ If you got to think about it, then cool — just let it be.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Melo was the picture of ‘act cool so they don’t know how much you want it.’ But Frazier made those comments when tensions between Anthony and the Knicks were fresh. We don’t know his opinions now. Maybe Jeff Teague can invite the Knicks icon on Club 520 to find out because he too commented under that post, “I’m about to get on Clyde he gotta chill out.”

And who knows, maybe the Knicks will turn around like the Toronto Raptors, who retired Vince Carter’s jersey after his Hall of Fame induction and buried over two decades of animosity. We can keep an eye out for that after this weekend, when Carmelo Anthony is officially a Hall-of-Famer.