Carmelo Anthony Casts Doubt Over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Future in OKC

If someone asked you about one of the best basketball players in the world, you would mention Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s name. That’s the kind of impact the 27-year-old has had on the NBA lately. However, he might not be a permanent fix for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sounds shocking?

Well, Carmelo Anthony feels that SGA might not be the franchise’s future. On the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, he made his feelings clear. According to him, the San Antonio Spurs have a brighter future than the Thunder.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Melo further noted, “The Spurs are a legit force in this NBA. They’re a legit contender in this NBA. San Antonio already has the future. You already got the guy who will be there for the next 7 years. Ain’t no telling if SGA will be in OKC in 7 years. You have the future right here (Wemby). SGA is right now. Whatever he decides his window is, that’s his window. You’re talking in 7 years, Wemby will be in like, year 10.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Carmelo Anthony sees a split future. On one side, the San Antonio Spurs look built for years. On the other hand, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and OKC feel more time-sensitive. The Spurs sit at 52-18 with a .743% win rate, ranked 2nd in the West and 1st in the Southwest. Meanwhile, the Thunder lead at 55-15 with a .786%. Yet head-to-head tells another story. San Antonio owns a 4-1 edge, averaging 121 points, 51.3 rebounds, and 8 blocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the center stands Victor Wembanyama. He is 22 and already averaging 24.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 50.6% shooting. Add elite rim protection and frequent 20-10-3 nights. His rookie deal runs through 2026-27, and projections stretch his stay beyond 7 years into 2032-33. That timeline screams stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, SGA dominates now with 31.5 points, 6.6 assists, and 1.7 threes in 58 games. And a potential second MVP tag this season, who knows? However, he is 27. His $285M, 4-year extension starts in 2027-28, averaging $71M and peaking at $75.6M in 2030-31. Until then, he plays under a $179M deal. Therefore, OKC’s future hinges on decisions, risks, and timing.

However, that’s not all, OKC’s general manager, Sam Presti, is a no-nonsense person. He didn’t blink twice before trading Paul George for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the LA Clippers in 2019. In 2014, Presti denied Kevin Durant a celebration after becoming the MVP, which seemingly laid the foundation for a split. Back then, too, Presti didn’t blink.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Carmelo Anthony has worn the OKC jersey for a season. Therefore, he somewhat understands how the organization works. The Thunder, as many believe, has always been a future-centric franchise. They’ve gambled their present to secure a stronger tomorrow. Take Jalen Williams’ case as an example.

Contractually, Carmelo Anthony might be right

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains movable, and that is the twist. The Oklahoma City Thunder can trade him anytime through 2032-33 since no no-trade clause exists. His contract runs to 2030-31, roughly 5.5 years from March 2026, covering 2026-27 to 2030-31. There is also a player option in 2030-31. Still, options do not block trades, so flexibility stretches into 2031-32 and 2032-33 if he extends. In other words, control stays firmly with OKC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the money climbs steeply. His salary rises from about $40M in 2026-27 to $78.7M by 2030-31 under the $285M extension, while he currently plays on a $179M deal. That size can complicate deals, yet contenders can still make it work. After all, stars like Kevin Durant have moved on to supermax contracts. Therefore, despite MVP-level dominance, future cap pressure or roster pivots could still shift his path before 2033.

Now, if we look back at the franchise’s history, then it’s safe to say that they might not hesitate before trading SGA for a brighter potential. Back in 2019, the Los Angeles Clippers chased a title window and landed Paul George at 29, already a six-time All-Star. In return, the Oklahoma City Thunder stacked a future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Mar 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles up court against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The haul featured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, plus a treasure chest of picks. That included 2021, which became Tre Mann, 2022, which became Jalen Williams, 2023, which became Jaime Jaquez Jr., a 2023 swap and 2024 pick that became Dillon Jones, a 2025 swap, and a 2026 first.

Meanwhile, SGA rippled the timeline. He emerged as a franchise cornerstone by 2019-20, then hit All-Star status by year four and added two more selections. Now he stands as reigning MVP, pushing OKC into title contention. Alongside him, Jalen Williams has grown into the second star, both born from that deal. Together, they echo the chemistry of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, hinting at a dynasty shaped by one seismic trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Carmelo Anthony keeps it real and leans into the future. He trusts Victor Wembanyama to stay and grow with the Spurs, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander feels like a superstar living in the moment. Then again, Sam Presti has never feared bold moves. So the story shifts. One side builds forever. The other keeps everyone guessing.