Carmelo Anthony Chooses $1.4 Billion Brand Over Kiyan’s 6-Figure Business for Key Reason

Kiyan Anthony might be mirroring his father’s on-court journey as he soon begins his Syracuse chapter. But off the court, the journey is completely different. Carmelo Anthony’s son already has a NIL valuation of $1.1 million and has already established a clothing brand. So, the LuHi graduate is already making moves of his own, not depending on his parents. Yet, Melo recently collaborated with a different fashion brand.

The fashion brand is Stone Island, an Italian luxury fashion house. Back in 2020, its valuation was approximately $1.4 billion when Moncler acquired it. This past year, it did revenue of over €401.6 million, as per The Spin Off. But Melo’s fashion choice is not based on valuation. “[Everything is] designed with a purpose,” the 10x All-Star exclusively spoke to Highsnobiety. “It’s not just about what you wear — it’s about how it wears on you.”

The partnership highlights Stone Island’s ‘Autumn_Winter ‘025-‘026 collection’ with Raw Beauty. Though Carmelo Anthony has long dabbled in and around fashion, he’s a consistent dresser at heart. He was turned on to Stone Island by his many stylish peers. The 43-year-old also did not shy away from crediting the Italian label, which helps unlock the best of his personal style.

“Getting dressed is a ritual for me. I’ve never been one to follow trends — I move at my own pace. Stone Island fits naturally into that mindsetbut I typically like to stick to what I know and what’s true to my personal style. When I wear Stone Island it’s more than just style, it’s an energy – a mindset.” That’s why there was no hesitation from Melo in choosing this brand as his next collaboration. But did you know, his son also has another collaboration in store, before his college debut.

Carmelo Anthony’s son takes charge of his new beginning

Starting a fashion brand even before turning 18 was a choice born out of boredom. In 2023, Kiyan, alongside his friend Jadyn, launched One Way Clothing, a “six-figure brand”. Since he transferred to a new school, he wanted to work on something to keep himself occupied. That’s how the brand came into reality, and Melo is proud of the efforts.

“I’m proud of him that he took it upon himself to set a little business up for him and not wait for me or his mom to set it up. It’s like he’s doing himself,” he had said. Carmelo Anthony can be more proud, since his son is already doing a project with Syracuse. “We have a brand deal coming like a collab with Syracuse. We trying to do collabs with multiple other brands, so just trying to connect in any way possible.”

Kiyan did not divulge further details, but his One Way Clothing, a streetwear label, will drop some merch with the 2003 NCAA championship program. As stated before, even though the journey might lead to similar paths, their approach to success is different. No doubt, the son will use all the expertise from his father’s latest collaboration to make his own brand even more successful.