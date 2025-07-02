Carmelo Anthony Confesses Truth Behind Michael Jordan Brand Deal Amid Pending HoF Decision

In 1997, Nike did something the sneaker biz had not seen before – it built an entire separate division for the Jordan brand. In 2003, Michael Jordan was heading out, and a new era was beginning with one of the finest draft classes ever. Behind ‘the chosen one’ in that class was Carmelo Anthony, who already had a connection to His Airness. With such a longstanding relationship, it’s no surprise that Melo is hoping to enter the Hall of Fame with Michael Jordan as his escort.

Melo was a 13-year-old boy probably craving his own pair of AJs when The Jordan Brand was created. At Oak Hill High School, the Baltimore native was building a reputation and caught the eye of Jordan Brand. He’d become the first signature athlete under the Jumpman’s own brand. Two decades later, Carmelo Anthony is a brandmaker himself and still in disbelief that Michael Jordan chose him.

Now featured on the cover of Business Traveler, Melo is awed by his own journey as a Jordan Brand athlete. “Back then, you know, you’re young, so you can’t really fully comprehend what’s going on. I was just excited and happy to be a part of a brand like that and actually be on MJ’s team.”

Nike was thrilled when Jordan came out of retirement again to play with the Washington Wizards. But they knew a real retirement is inevitable, and they need a new face who is still in the court. Carmelo Anthony was already flexing his Jordans at Oak Hill and Syracuse. He was just the natural fit.

Today, the 41-year-old Knicks legend can look back on it and still be in disbelief. “But as you get older and start putting things into perspective, it’s like, Wow, man, I really was the first signature athlete of Michael Jordan’s brand.” Being a part of the Jordan Family has lifelong perks – like getting early mentorship from the Black Cat himself – as Anthony said, “And I’m still partners in business with him and enjoying things some 20 years later.”

They’re not really business partners in the traditional sense. Carmelo Anthony is still under the Jordan Brand banner as an endorser. However, they announced that they won’t release any new signature designs for him in 2017. Melo would go on to retire in 2023. Yet, his connection to Michael Jordan is unwavering. The Chicago Bulls icon’s impact on Melo even today is so profound, we could witness something historic in the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony.

Carmelo Anthony wants to extend the Michael Jordan connection

In the early ’00s, Nike chose LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Kobe Bryant as its new class of endorsers. But only Carmelo Anthony was chosen to carry the Jordan Brand legacy. Michael Jordan personally selected him after seeing his NCAA run, where he led Syracuse to a championship as a freshman.

Carmelo Anthony didn’t win a ring but had a decorated career. Only a year into announcing his retirement, he was officially announced as one of the headliners of the 2025 Hall of Fame class with Dwight Howard. So the big question is who welcomes them into the Hall of Fame.

Dwight named legendary big men and buried his hatchet with Shaq in one go. Carmelo Anthony celebrated his long-lasting connections to three people who inspired him: Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, and Dwyane Wade.

“I’m trying to do all three. You only get in once… My life was impacted by more than one person, so I need three,” he said on Paul George’s podcast. Dwyane Wade is pretty much on board. Allen Iverson, who introduced Wade to the HoF in 2023, won’t be hard to convince. Michael Jordan hasn’t responded, but it would be epic if he did come on stage to present Melo.

And right after that, they’re going to be colleagues again! Carmelo Anthony is part of NBC’s new NBA broadcast team. He’s going to be the regular studio analyst while Michael Jordan has a mysterious arrangement with NBC to be the occasional ‘special contributor.’ The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame weekend will be on September 5 and 6. NBC’s broadcast begins a month later. We’re hoping to see the legend and his mentee dish some unheard stories from the early days of the Jordan Brand.