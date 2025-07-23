Carmelo Anthony Gave Ex-Pacers Star Sleepless Nights as Unforgiving Reality of Knicks Rivalry Emerges

There’s nothing like an old-school NBA rivalry to get your heart racing. Celtics vs. Lakers, Pistons vs. Bulls, Knicks vs. Pacers—these aren’t just games, they’re basketball wars written in sweat, drama, and unforgettable moments. And while fans live and die with every shot, the pressure on players is just as intense. Carmelo Anthony knows that feeling all too well, especially when it came to keeping the Pacers on edge. One former Pacer in particular? Melo made sure he counted bricks, not sheep.

“That’s why they pay me the big bucks this summer, so I have to protect the paint,” Roy Hibbert said after the Pacers took down the Knicks in Game 6 of the 2013 playoffs. Indiana had spent the entire season building a defense-first identity, and it paid off with a 106–99 win that punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2004. The hype was real, the tension was thick—and while fans were on the edge of their seats, Lance Stephenson was on the edge of his bed, wide awake.

On the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Lance Stephenson took a deep breath and let it all out—Game 6 of the 2013 playoffs didn’t just keep fans up at night, it kept him up too. “Like I didn’t, I couldn’t sleep,” he admitted. “Even my friends was like, ‘Yo, y’all going to lose.’ Like my friend, like I’m from New York. I’m like, ‘N—-, why you here? About to lose.” And it wasn’t just trash talk from the outside. “It was my friend’s fault. Cuz they was like in my head like, ‘Yo, you can’t guard Melo. You can’t guard JR. Everybody’s cooking you every time. I don’t care. And you better not score. I’m snuffing this.”

USA Today via Reuters Apr 10, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson (6) takes warmups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Stephenson may have laughed while telling the story, but back then, the weight was real. “Those were fun battles,” he said, “but it was scary, and like I felt like I had a lot on my shoulders. And I just wanted to show New York like, man, like I’m New York, you know what I mean? Like I’m from New York, man.” That tension followed him into the locker room. “I was not going to—like I’m in the locker room like ‘Yo, we better not lose. I don’t give a f—. Look at me.’ I amped my team up to the max.” And when the moment came? “I’m like, ‘Yo, they got [that guy] on me? No, give me the ball, please.’ Coach like, ‘Yo, Lance, calm down. Please calm down.’ I’m like, ‘No, look who they got on me. Give me the ball.’ He let me rock, bro. I ain’t going to lie, man. They let me ride.”

For Carmelo Anthony, that game still lives vividly in his memory. “Every game up until that point, Lance was bringing something totally different,” Melo said. “He was bringing energy one day. He was bringing defense one day. He was scoring buckets, one—you know what I mean? He was just bringing something different.” But Game 6? That was the dagger. “We wasn’t expecting him in Game 6 to just go off like that… And if you look at them damn clips, Roy Hibbert wasn’t going vertical. No, he didn’t have no verticality at all. And then the motherf—– blocks my dunk. The only thing I knew was that they was going to say that that was the winning block for the whole series.” And they did—because everyone still remembers it. Hibbert’s block on Melo’s dunk attempt lit the fuse for Indiana’s 11–2 run that sealed a 106–99 win and launched them into the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Pacers-Knicks rivalry saga

Have you ever watched a rivalry so intense, it feels more like a movie than basketball? That’s Pacers vs. Knicks for you. It all started in the early ’90s when Reggie Miller and the Pacers were just trying to make a name. In 1993, John Starks headbutted Miller in Game 3, and that was it—the rivalry was born. A year later, Miller dropped 25 in the 4th quarter of Game 5 while taunting Spike Lee with the iconic choke sign. And in 1995, with 18.7 seconds left, Miller pulled off one of the most legendary sequences in NBA history—8 points in 9 seconds—and said it straight: “Mason choked, he threw it to me, I hit a three… John Starks choked… This is for you, Indiana!” That was the Pacers’ first playoff series win over the Knicks.

Through the late ’90s and early 2000s, this rivalry kept cooking. In 1998, Miller hit a clutch three with five seconds left to force OT and eliminate the Knicks in five. But in 1999, New York got its revenge—down three in Game 3 of the East Finals, Larry Johnson nailed a controversial four-point play that flipped the series. Ewing was injured, but the Knicks still knocked Indiana out in six. The Pacers didn’t forget. In 2000, with everything on the line again, Miller dropped 34 points in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden—his final playoff game there—and punched Indiana’s ticket to their first-ever NBA Finals. That was the last time the Pacers and Knicks clashed in the playoffs for over a decade… until the rivalry came roaring back in 2013.

Fast forward to 2024, and the script just keeps getting better. The Knicks won the first two games at MSG, but the Pacers struck back at home behind Tyrese Haliburton and a massive 31-foot dagger by Andrew Nembhard in Game 3. They traded blowout wins all series, until it came down to Game 7 at the Garden. Everyone expected New York to hold serve. Instead? The Pacers dropped 70 in the first half, won 130-109, and made history with 67.1% shooting—the best field goal percentage ever in a playoff game. And just when you thought it might cool down, 2025 brought more smoke. Indiana took the series in six, closing it with a 125-108 win. Over to you, Knicks, to make a statement this year!