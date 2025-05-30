Carmelo Anthony Is Feeling All the Love on Special Day After JR Smith’s Gesture at Knicks Game 5

The Knicks fans have not felt this hopeful since the Patrick Ewing era. 25 years since their last appearance, the Knicks are back in the Eastern Conference finals, and they are not going down without a fight. Facing the prospect of elimination in game 5 against the Pacers, the Knicks brought their A-game to the table, forcing a game 6 in Indianapolis and keeping their championship hopes alive. This is exactly where the Knicks wanted to be fourteen years ago, when they signed the electrifying Carmelo Anthony. Sadly, not a case then, but this time around, Melo has found a way in the Game when the Knicks held the Pacers’ run.

Carmelo Anthony has a complicated relationship with the Knicks fanbase. Billed as a superstar signing, Melo led the Knicks to the playoffs for three consecutive seasons, but they never got past the second playoff round. In his final years, the team from the Big Apple spiraled into mediocrity and never came close to the promise. But after Melo’s retirement, the relationship has improved significantly, and he has become a regular at Madison Square Garden. But that was not the case when the Knicks beat the Pacers. Reason? He was busy celebrating a special day. But the heart was still in the game.

While the Knicks were busy dispatching the Pacers, Carmelo Anthony was celebrating his 41st birthday. And what a gift the Knicks gave him! Melo also shared a story on his Instagram to thank everyone for their wishes. He shared a photo of himself sipping a glass of wine with sunset in the background and wrote, “Appreciate y’all for the birthday wishes. Grateful for another year. #STAYME70.” But that wasn’t all. A special birthday gift from friend JR Smith was on full display when the Knicks closed the gap to 3-2 and kept the Championship hopes alive.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Carmelo was not present courtside against the Pacers, his former teammate and good friend, JR Smith, was. The Jumbotron captured Smith wearing Anthony’s #7 instead of his own #8 jersey to pay tribute to his friend on his birthday. He was also captured doing Melo’s iconic ‘three to the dome’ celebration. Now, that’s a true friendship. But will the Knicks fall to the 2000 trap, or will 1999 glory come back? And what happened in those two playoff seasons?

The Knicks had one of their best playoff runs in 1999, knocking off their arch-rival Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals before falling just short of a championship as the Spurs spoiled the party. But revenge came quickly for Indiana, which faced the Knicks again in the 2000 ECF and came out on top, sending New York home early. Now, with Karl-Anthony Towns’ team in the mix, the question is: will this be the year they rise—or stumble like the Knicks once did? That’s for time to decide, but somewhere around, Melo’s son, Kiyan Anthony, also joined the party in his own style.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kiyan Anthony takes a hilarious dig at his father Melo on his birthday

Kiyan Anthony shared a hilarious yet heartfelt birthday message for his father, Carmelo Anthony, on his 41st Birthday. Kiyan posted a story on Instagram with a picture of him with Melo sitting courtside, with a message, “You getting old champ. HAPPY BIRTHDAY GOAT.” The 18-year-old basketball prodigy seems to be following in his father’s footsteps, having already committed to join his father’s alma mater, Syracuse Orange, for his collegiate career. He recently led his high school team, the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders, to one of the most prestigious high school championships in the country, the Throne.

Kiyan got a rating of a four-star recruit by On3 and was ranked No.33 in the 2025 class, No.11 as a shooting guard, and one of the top players in New York. The young Anthony seems to have inherited his father’s talent as well as confidence. In an interview, Kiyan emphasized that he wants to make his own name and wants to do even bigger things than Melo. “My dad’s name on the facility is special, but I want to go in there and create my own name. I’m my own player, and I want to do even bigger things.”

via Imago Semi Final basketball match between US and Serbia 95 91 during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Olympics at Arena Bercy, in Paris Carmelo Anthony and his son Kiyan Celebrities in the stands during the Semi Final basketball match between US and Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Olympics at Arena Bercy, Ã Paris, France, le 8 aoÃ t 2024 Jacovides Perusseau Bestimage Celebrities in the stands during the Semi Final basketball match between US and Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Olympics at the Arena Bercy in Paris, France, August 8, 2024 Paris France PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxSUIxONLY Copyright: xJacovides-Perusseaux/xBestimagexJacovides-Perusseaux/xBestimagex

Meanwhile, Carmelo is not putting any pressure on his son and just wants him to have a good time at his college. “I just want him to go have fun. Go have fun, enjoy the college experience. I want him to enjoy being a college basketball player,” said Melo. “I just want him to get on campus, have a good year, develop, get better on the court… Now, it’s about basketball.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still in the infancy of his career, Kiyaan Anthony looks like the real deal. Hopefully, he manages to break free from his father’s looming shadow and carve out his own destiny.