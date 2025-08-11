Carmelo Anthony Is Ready to Make Precious Sacrifice for Son Kiyan After Personal Honor

You might have already seen Carmelo Anthony’s latest collab with jewelry company David Yurman. The soon-to-be NBA Hall of Famer recently teamed up with the luxury jewelry brand to shed light on the brand’s signature Curb Chain Collection. While this collab is a natural fit for Anthony, who has memories of the brand that date back to his childhood, no one expected an assist from his son, Kiyan Anthony.

Yes, everyone was stunned to see the dad and son duo share the spotlight during the campaign. The two talked about their experience on and off the court before an exciting question popped up. Carmelo Anthony asked Kiyan about a piece he would like to borrow from his dad. “What is your favorite piece of jewelry that you would want to not take but borrow?” he asked.

Kiyan’s reply? Well, Carmelo’s son had his eyes set on a special piece his father was wearing.

“You got a lot of good pieces. Like, right now, I like the black on the wrist.” Kiyan answered. The piece in question was Carmelo Anthony’s two-toned David Yurman, which is a stunning bracelet to say the least. However, despite it being worth around $5,000, the former NBA superstar did not hesitate once before offering it to his son. “Might let you borrow it for a little bit,” Anthony said to Kiyan, as he showed that he was ready to make a four-figure splash for his son.

Not just that, Carmelo posted this clip on his story and captioned it, “From one generation to the next.” This indicated the close connection of the brand with the Anthony family. Moreover, it was a metaphor for the love for David Yurman jewelry carried from his generation to his son’s. Previously, Carmelo Anthony mentioned the influence of the brand.

CHATSWORTH, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Kiyan Anthony greets his dad Carmelo Anthony after the Sierra Canyon vs Christ The King boys basketball game at Sierra Canyon High School on December 12, 2022 in Chatsworth, California.

“There are household names, even when you’re young, you know?” He told PEOPLE. “David Yurman was just always a brand that just stood out [for its] high-class, fine jewelry. And, the storytelling behind it is always exquisite.” Anthony explained how a few brands like David Yurman have been able to become household names. Now, not just him but his son Kiyan shares the love for the brand’s luxury pieces.

While this collab for Davin Yurman will be close to Carmelo Anthony’s heart, this wasn’t the only special thing that has happened to the NBA legend in the past few days. That’s because his former teammate and Sixers legend, Allen Iverson, accepted his request to be one of the presenters at his Hall of Fame induction ceremony next month.

Allen Iverson sends a heartfelt message to Carmelo Anthony

After a decade of repping the Sixers, Allen Iverson left the franchise to join the Denver Nuggets back in 2006. It was here that he met Carmelo Anthony for the first time and started a friendship that would go beyond the basketball court. Now, 19 years later, the Iverson-Anthony will be on the same team once again, only this time, the Philadelphia superstar will be inducting his former teammate into the 2025 Hall of Fame.

Of course, this is a special moment for Iverson, and he took it to Instagram to express his feelings about his honor. “Congratulations Bro! I’m HONORED and blessed to be chosen to welcome you into the Hall of Fame! @carmeloanthony #HOF” Iverson captioned the carousel he posted to express the gratitude he felt. The post featured several special pictures of the two from their days together in the Mile-High City. This shows how much this honor means to Iverson.

The former Sixers star will be joining former Miami Heat legend, Dwyane Wade, who’s the other Hall of Famer selected by Carmelo Anthony to induct him into the basketball royalty. And while seeing Iverson and Anthony together will be a bitter pill to swallow for the Sixers fans, for the Nuggets faithful, it will be a sight to behold, as they get to see the duo for one more time, even if it’s not on the court. In fact, this news alone is enough to get them excited, as everyone eagerly awaits the 6th of September.