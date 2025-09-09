Carmelo Anthony Makes Business Announcement to Mark Major Change in Life

“To the game of basketball, you were my way out, but more than that, you were my way in. You let me tell my story without words. You let me cry through jumpers, shout through dunks, dream through wins.” During his Hall of Fame induction, Carmelo Anthony detailed what the game of basketball actually meant to him. On the night in Springfield, he joined the Hall twice, thanks to the 2008 Redeem Team’s induction. Naturally, it calls for celebration, and the Knicks legend trusted a brand with which he has a history.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Let’s not forget that the 19-year NBA veteran is also a business mogul himself. From his fashion brand to production company, even launching his wine label, the 10x All-Star seems to have covered all his bases. After the enshrinement, Melo chose another spirit brand for the moment. On his Instagram, he wrote, “From the court to the Hall of Fame. Marking this moment with 1800 Milenio“. No stranger to high-profile collaborations, 1800 Tequila is an impressive premium tequila brand, valued at $424 million in 2023, according to Brand Finance.

That’s why there was another story. “A monumental moment deserves a toast. Cheers with 1800 Milenio.” The novelty of this brand is that it stands on its reputation for a sleek bottle design and a long heritage that is known for crafting tequila from 100% blue Weber agave, picked in Jalisco, Mexico. As stated before, this isn’t Carmelo Anthony’s first round with 1800 Tequila.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Previously, they launched the 1800 Tequila x Carmelo Anthony Holiday Drop Shop, a limited-edition apparel line that debuted during a New York Knicks game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Decked out in a custom 1800 x STAYME7O Varsity Jacket, Melo even enjoyed his signature cocktail—an 1800 Espresso Martini—as he watched from the courtside. Last year, during the game against the Hawks at Madison Square Garden, the 4x Olympian once again collaborated with the tequila brand.

Interestingly, 1800 Tequila is also the official tequila partner of the Knicks. So, it makes sense why it is part of Melo’s HOF celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carmelo Anthony receives an emotional message from his son during the Hall of Fame weekend

“I didn’t just want to be a basketball player. I wanted to be a model of redemption, of accountability, of love. My kids saved me. They gave me a reason to move past ego, past noise, past criticism. They reminded me that legacy isn’t what you leave behind. It’s what you lift up.” On the podium in his 15-minute speech, Melo pointed out how his kids helped him become a better version and not just a basketball player. He has a daughter, Genesis, and a son, Kiyan Anthony.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

His eldest, Kiyan, is already hooping and is the #1 player in New York. In fact, he has chosen Syracuse for his next chapter, similar to what his father, Carmelo Anthony, did. The enshrinement on the weekend was an emotional moment. Having his son at every important moment has been vital to Melo. Getting the jacket and ring from him is even more special. “Yo, Pops, it’s Kiy. You’ve been a Hall of Famer to me my whole life. All of that hard work, every day, you grinding, nobody seeing you work as hard as you do… everybody take you for granted, it doesn’t go unnoticed,” he said in a video to celebrate his father’s induction.

“I’ve seen everything, and I appreciate you for paving the way for me, taking on this next legacy. I know I’m in good hands, because you gonna be right by my side. I just want to tell you how proud I am,” he added. As Carmelo Anthony closes his hooping chapter after receiving the highest honor for his basketball career, his son begins a new one with the Syracuse Orange.