Carmelo Anthony Reveals Modern Approach to Stay Close to Kiyan Counting Down the Days to Syracuse Debut

“It makes me so proud. He’s so calm and humble and just a really great kid.” This is how La La Anthony described her son, who has quietly made an impact with his hooping ability. Now, the #1 player in New York is all set to embark on a journey in his father’s alma mater. Carmelo Anthony won the championship in his only season at Syracuse before making the most of his NBA career. Now, Kiyan will start his collegiate journey, and Melo will begin his career with NBC. So, how will the two communicate?

Recently, Carmelo and Kiyan sat down for a heart-to-heart on Close Friends Only, Instagram’s original series. The topic turned to social media. The Knicks legend asked a simple question on how they will build their bond despite being distant from each other.”How are you going to utilize that especially the times I’m not there? Or maybe times that I am there, you just out with your team, and you know you doing what you’re doing. How are you going to utilize Instagram when it comes to keeping that connectivity with me?”

A heartfelt question from a father is valid since Kiyan starts at Syracuse in June. The 18-year-old replied, “I feel like Instagram keeps everyone connected. Instagram like a whole another world.” After this, Kiyan expressed how he and his father actually converse using social media as a tool. “But yeah, especially me and you definitely keeps us connected, like just with the videos getting a laugh out of the video, something we can connect on.” Carmelo Anthony further added what videos or short-form content he actually sends to his son.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Yeah, the connection on Instagram is it’s going to always be that. Cuz there’s going to always be something funny as hell on there. It’s going to always be something that’s a quote that maybe resonate with you that I might send to you, you might send it.” Melo also stated he would share stuff about fashion, outfits, music, movies, or book recommendations as a means to stay connected.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony had different opinions for the betterment of Kiyan

So, apart from long calls and messages, the Knicks legend figured an appropriate way to stay in touch. But using Instagram as a medium was not always the go-to in the family. In fact, there were some restrictions that the recent conversation shed light on.

via Imago Semi Final basketball match between US and Serbia 95 91 during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Olympics at Arena Bercy, in Paris Carmelo Anthony and his son Kiyan Celebrities in the stands during the Semi Final basketball match between US and Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Olympics at Arena Bercy, Ã Paris, France, le 8 aoÃ t 2024 Jacovides Perusseau Bestimage Celebrities in the stands during the Semi Final basketball match between US and Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Olympics at the Arena Bercy in Paris, France, August 8, 2024 Paris France PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxSUIxONLY Copyright: xJacovides-Perusseaux/xBestimagexJacovides-Perusseaux/xBestimagex

After a decade of being together and married, the couple decided to split. But for Melo and La La, Kiyan was always their priority. Amid their different career paths, they have done the co-parenting duty to the tee. When Kiyan Anthony announced his Syracuse decision on Melo’s podcast, 7PM in Brooklyn, La La Anthony was also present. For their son’s development, she made a rule of not letting him use Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I would definitely let you, I would’ve did the research.” Although he also admitted, “I also would give your mother some credit because she stood tall on you not having Instagram. If it was up to her, you probably would’ve just got Instagram.” Carmelo Anthony summed it up best: it was a “collective effort”. They took it slow, trusted each other, and it paid off.