Carmelo Anthony Reveals Private Michael Jordan Chat With Bold Message to Rivals

It’s been well over two decades since Michael Jordan last played in the NBA. Yet, his influence is unbeatable. Take the Jordan brand, for example. From 2020 to 2024, the sales doubled, and currently, the revenue of only the MJ brand stands tall at $7.3 billion, as per Sportico. The royalty money stands reported at over $300 million per year, easily clearing any mega contracts of current stars. His legacy needs no stamp of approval, but Carmelo Anthony put it in words about his experience being around his GOAT.

Apart from admiring the Bulls legend, Melo’s connection runs deep. He’d become the first signature athlete under the Jumpman’s own brand. Two decades later, that bond is still strong, because the Knicks legend was one of the 20 athletes invited to the special event hosted by Jordan brand. Michael Jordan’s Board of Greatness event took place on July 14, 2025, in Athens, Greece. Not just NBA stars like Luka Doncic, Bam Adebayo, Zion Williamson, and Paolo Banchero, this invitation was extended to all Jordan Brand athletes.

Naturally, stars exchanged words with Michael Jordan, and Carmelo Anthony shared what he spoke about. “But we really was just talking about how we was able to galvanize all the Jordan brand athletes in one location. MJ still having that connectivity to the younger generation.”

The event celebrated the brand’s 40th anniversary and brought together athletes, creatives, and influencers to shape the brand’s future. That’s why Melo was very confident about Jordan Brand and what makes it stand apart.

“To see him being the only brand who can bring all his athletes together in one location. No other brand that’s out there, no other shoe brand can actually do that. That’s led by one individual. So that’s really what was the conversation.” He continued on his Podcast 7PM in Brooklyn, “And again, we don’t know a lot of the athletes. To bring everybody under one roof and have conversations and to build new, create new relationships and friendships. It was a special moment for that.” Even MJ’s speech from that event signifies how important the event was for the future.

“I have always felt that spending time together, face-to-face, helps to strengthen who we are and what Jordan Brand stands for. We are here to celebrate our successes, learn from our failures, and plan for our opportunities“. GreekCityTimes.com transcribed Jordan’s speech during the event.

Carmelo Anthony is still grateful for his association with Michael Jordan

In the early ’00s, Nike chose LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Kobe Bryant as its new class of endorsers. But only Carmelo Anthony was chosen to carry the Jordan Brand legacy. Being the flag bearer and getting that opportunity is what Melo is always grateful for. At first, it was just the opportunity to be on the same as MJ. It was His Airness who personally recruited Melo after seeing his NCAA run, where he led Syracuse to a championship as a freshman.

“Back then, you know, you’re young, so you can’t really fully comprehend what’s going on. I was just excited and happy to be a part of a brand like that and actually be on MJ’s team.” Now, the 10x All-Star fully comprehends what that opportunity means. “But as you get older and start putting things into perspective, it’s like, Wow, man, I really was the first signature athlete of Michael Jordan’s brand.” That’s why MJ is one of three people Carmelo Anthony wants as part of his Hall of Fame ceremony.

Their paths are seemingly tied again with off-court activity, as both will be on NBC’s payroll starting next season. Anthony is going to be the regular studio analyst while Michael Jordan will be the ‘special contributor’ for the network. So, another chance for the mentee to have more stories to tell about his mentor during their career as broadcasters.