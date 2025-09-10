Carmelo Anthony Reveals Secret Ingredients to Hall of Fame Legacy Amid Emotional Tribute

Championship or no championship, Carmelo Anthony’s place in the Hall of Fame is no longer up for debate. “Tonight, I don’t just step into the Hall of Fame. I carry with me the echoes of every voice that ever told me I couldn’t.” Throughout his 19-minute speech, one can find such anecdotes of his struggle and how the 10x All-Star powered through his career. As the emotional weekend is over, the Knicks legend shared some more photos and his thoughts about the enshrinement ceremony and his journey.

In a 15-photo carousel post, Melo described the weekend in Springfield. The very first photo is of him wearing the new orange Hall of Fame jacket, sitting on a stool, being poised about his enshrinement. The first part of the caption was “Legacy is made with consistency, a refusal to quit, and showing up over and over when no one is clapping.” He concluded the post by thanking his support system for not only his 19-year NBA career, but also for endeavors beyond that. “I’m thankful for the love and support from my family, friends, my team, communities, and fans— without which none of this would be possible. When in doubt, #STAYME7O 🙏🏾.”

Speaking of support, a picture with his son, Kiyan Anthony, was the second photo, and a third picture was with his 8-year-old daughter, Genesis. Mia Angel Burks is Carmelo Anthony’s ex and the mother of his daughter. While rumors about Genesis first popped up back in 2017, Melo only officially acknowledged her during his retirement, showing two pictures of Mia and Genesis in a clip. But during the HOF ceremony, both his kids were in the limelight, front and center. The Knicks legend even shared a photo of Kiyan, Genesis, and him posing together.

Apart from his kids, a photo from the ceremony also featured Melo speaking from the podium with Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson sitting as presenters. Another slide showcased him with the few members of the Redeem Team, as the 2008 Olympics men’s basketball team also received the Hall of Fame nod. So, yes, Melo is officially a 2x Hall of Famer, and it also etched LeBron James in the history books. The Lakers superstar, alongside Chris Paul, became the only active players to receive the honor of the Hall of Fame.

Carmelo Anthony’s presenters continue to honor him

Apart from Michael Jordan, who is Melo’s idol, his two choices for presenters were very clear. The job of the presenter is to welcome the latest inductee into the hall, and yes, they have to be Hall of Famers! For the Knicks legend, the choice was simple. “You have AI, who impacted my whole professional career. We all know the impact that AI had on us. We can relate to that. Product of environments, still going out there doing what you got to do.” And his next choice, Dwyane Wade, “You got my brother, D-Wade, who’s in there. You better be right here.” Both showed up for the night and made sure to once again honor their brother.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Allen Iverson shared snapshots from the Hall of Fame, captioned it, “Great weekend! Blessed and honored to share it with you and yours. Again, congratulations and well deserved @carmeloanthony.” It’s no surprise to see AI there for this historic moment. Iverson was the mentor who truly understood Melo during their time with the Nuggets. Even though their time was short, to this day, both families are pretty close. Even Wade shared some photos and echoed the sentiment.

D-Wade wrote, “We celebrate and we salute you CHAMP! From the west side of B-More to the Hall of Fame! You were born to lose but built to win! It was an honor and privilege to present you into basketball heaven! STAYMELO.” Right from their rookie year, they were pitted against each other. That rivalry led to the blossoming bond outside of the court.