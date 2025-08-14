Carmelo Anthony’s Ex-Wife La La Admits Her $30 Million Net Worth Raises Doubts

Born Alani Nicole Vázquez, the half-Hispanic-half-African-American media personality from New York got her start as an intern at HOT 97.5 in Atlanta, grinding her way up in the industry. But you probably know her as La La Anthony—actress, businesswoman, basketball wife, mom… honestly, the list goes on. She’s faced her fair share of struggles, but she’s built a life she’s proud of, one that’s as successful as it is inspiring. And while Google might have its guesses about her net worth, why not hear it straight from La La herself?

While chatting on

Complex, the host brought up what we’ve all probably Googled—that La La Anthony’s net worth is listed at $30 million. Her reaction? “Is that a lot?” Yes, La La, it is a lot—but we get your point. She laughed and added, “Okay. Just probably some of the people I know be like—you’re the lowest one.” (Of course, when your friends include Kim Kardashian.)

And when asked if Google got it right, she admitted, “

Okay. I don’t know anymore. Like if you hear so many numbers. I’m just like, do people think like that’s a lot? I don’t know… Um, I don’t think it’s spot-on, but it’s also not like ridiculously off either.” So yeah, you can pretty much guess her ballpark now.

via Imago via La La Anthony Instagram

Kim Kardashian’s reported $1.7 billion net worth might make La La Anthony’s estimated $30 million seem small by comparison, and La La gets that. But given where she started, it’s actually huge. “

I work so hard to never go back to feeling like I can’t have something again,” she said in the interview. After her parents divorced, she and her mom moved to Atlanta to live with relatives. Even though she loved being with her family, watching her mom struggle hit hard. “I was probably like 15-16 at the time. So, getting all kinds of odds and ends jobs; Baskin Robbins, Marshalls. I had like 100 jobs, but I was like, I gotta help my mom ’cause I was like, ‘I don’t like how this feels; not being able to get certain things.’”

That’s why money means more to her than just nice things. When the host asked if having $30 million in the bank makes life easier, she admitted, “I mean, it’s a great it’s a great feeling. Like, money doesn’t solve everything, but it makes life easier in some ways, you know? Um, and for me, it’s also being able to take care of like my family and the people I care about. That’s the greatest joy and what means the most to me out of being financially secure.” For La La, financial stability isn’t just about luxury, it’s about peace of mind, and she’s built that through her many businesses and ventures.

How is Lala Anthony building wealth beyond $30 Million?

La La Anthony’s hustle started young—just 15 years old, interning at HOT 97.5 in Atlanta. From there, she hopped coasts, landed at Los Angeles’s 92.3, and eventually made the leap to MTV, where shows like Direct Effect and TRL turned her into a household name. By the time she met Carmelo Anthony in 2003, her career was already buzzing. Acting gigs, producing, writing, she was stacking accomplishments left and right. Big hits like Power and The Chi came along, solidifying her spot in entertainment. But when her marriage to Melo ended in 2021, it wasn’t just an emotional shift, it was a financial reset, too.

Even though La La’s always been financially independent, she admits that back then, there was comfort in knowing she had a safety net. “Before, I was always financially independent, but in the back of my mind, I knew, well, if anything happens, at least I have this person,” she shared. Post-divorce, that safety net was gone. “I don’t have anyone to call,” she said. Family law experts estimated she could be looking at anywhere from $60,000 to $100,000 a month in child support with Melo potentially pushing for closer to $15,000–$30,000.But La La didn’t sit still; she kept the business train rolling full steam ahead.

She’s been busy building her empire—Motives Cosmetics, her hair care brand Inala with its rice-water-powered “Power Potion,” fashion lines like the La La Anthony Collection and 5th & Mercer, plus collabs with brands like PrettyLittleThing. Last year, she even stepped into hospitality, partnering with Airbnb as a creative advisor and designing a luxury Fort Lauderdale property that can go for $40–50k a stay. Oh, and she’s teamed up with “Pause Now, Hustle Later” to give $50k in grants to businesses owned by people of color. Between TV, film, fashion, beauty, and now high-end travel experiences, La La’s net worth is stacking from all directions.