Carmelo Anthony’s Hof Week Turns Sweeter With Son Kiyan’s Latest Achievement

Carmelo Anthony became eternal last night. The three-time Olympic gold medalist stepped into the hall reserved for overachievers. He wore the distinguished orange jacket, joining some of his fellow basketball brothers and sisters in the prestigious Hall of Fame. It was a nod the Knicks icon deserved, as a savant of the game and a model example of how far dreams can get you.

But his important legacy isn’t confined to a jacket. His children, whom he claimed ‘saved him’ during his HoF speech, are what truly matter. Anthony has a daughter, Genesis, and a son, Kiyan Anthony. The latter caught on to the basketball fever like his father and is aiming to follow suit to further embellish his glorious legacy in the sport.

That came with him prepared to bleed the Syracuse orange. And although just removed from Carmelo Anthony’s eternal moment, the family isn’t done celebrating. Kiyan Anthony has made waves as a promising talent molded by his legendary father’s principles. Recently, the pair got to share something together.

The 18-year-old shared it on his Instagram story. The pair appeared on the cover of the SLAM magazine, Kiyan’s second time. This one focused on the journey ahead, carrying the legacy at Syracuse. It was the place where Carmelo Anthony earned his first SLAM cover when he lifted the national championship in 2023. That’s exactly what his son is aiming for.

Syracuse wanted him for a long. Eventually, their culture, a young coaching staff, and great recruiting attracted Kiyan Anthony. There wasn’t any influence, but the writing is still all over the walls. Carmelo Anthony is a hero inside those walls. Kiyan Anthony’s freshman season is the next chapter in that legacy, with the same #7 on his back.

And it’s the proudest honor he could carry.

Kiyan Anthony pours his heart out to celebrate his father, Carmelo Anthony

Melo getting into the Hall of Fame was inevitable, but seismic when it happened. His touching speech provided an insight into how precarious life was for the NBA legend. However, it was probably his son’s confession before officially entering the pantheon of greats that summarized Anthony’s influence on basketball.

“Yo, Pops, it’s Kiy. You’ve been a Hall of Famer to me my whole life. All of that hard work, every day, you grinding, nobody seeing you work as hard as you do… everybody take you for granted, it doesn’t go unnoticed,” he said in a video to celebrate his father’s induction.

From the time he was young, he watched Carmelo Anthony’s day-to-day toil. The hours of unnoticed work and a mentality that shaped a polished killer. Kiyan Anthony gravitated towards the game watching that, sharing the shadows with the Knicks legend. He saw it all from the best view possible and is now prepared to do what it takes.

“I’ve seen everything, and I appreciate you for paving the way for me, taking on this next legacy. I know I’m in good hands, because you gonna be right by my side. I just want to tell you how proud I am,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It is possibly the most precious confession for Carmelo Anthony. He might not have a championship under his belt. But the Knicks legend has made millions love the game of basketball, including his son, who continues to be inspired by him to this day. The weight of carrying that legacy is heavy, but the 18-year-old is geared to take it on.

His confidence comes from having a mentor he trusts the most. Now, ready to take on his own path with Syracuse, be sure that Carmelo Anthony will be watching closely. Because even in the face of the Hall of Fame, getting such admiration from his son might be his greatest achievement of all.