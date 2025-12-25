Carmelo Anthony’s Son Kiyan Brings Christmas Joy With Michael Jordan Brand in NYC

From manifesting to being a Jordan Brand athlete, to actually being signed to them. It is another milestone in Kiyan Anthony’s young career as he continues to uphold the family legacy. He is already walking in his father, Carmelo Anthony’s footsteps by representing Syracuse. Amid that move, the 18-year-old did not forget his responsibility.

To share Christmas joy, Kiyan Anthony sent gifts to the Nonprofit organization Children of Promise, NYC. “Blessed to support @childrenofpromisenyc in partnership with my Family at @jumpman23. Happy Holidays, everyone🎄 🏀 🙏🏽.” Although he couldn’t distribute those gifts himself, he shared a video and encouraged the young kids.

“What’s good, y’all, it’s Kiyan Anthony, sending love to the children of Promise family in Brooklyn. Even though I couldn’t be there in person because I’m locked in with my season, I still wanted to show y’all some love. I teamed up with Jordan Brand to send y’all some fresh shoes. I hope y’all ride home with confidence on and off the court. Keep striving for greatness, keep being great, enjoy the holidays with y’all family. I’ll be out there soon.”

The organization provides children with incarcerated parents with the guidance, support, and resources to build their futures. This trait runs in the family. Recently, La La Anthony hosted its 8th Annual Winter Wonderland—a special holiday event dedicated to supporting and uplifting Bronx youth and families.

That’s why she was proud of her son’s efforts to give back to society.

La La commented, “So proud of your heart ❤️” and even reshared that post to her Instagram story. This is no small feat, as the Michael Jordan brand hit $7 billion in sales according to 2024 reports.

It took years to bring this dream of being part of the Jordan brand family to fruition. “I want an NIL deal with Jordan, cause my pops signed with Jordan. I feel like that will be fire,” Kiyan said back in August 2024.

Last month, it came true as Jordan Brand Basketball unveiled its NIL Class of 2025, with Kiyan headlining the newest group of signees alongside Cameron and Cayden Boozer and UConn’s Sarah Strong.

Kiyan Anthony currently holds a $1.1 million On3 NIL valuation, ranking No. 24 among all college basketball players. Even before inking his NIL deal, he got a sweet surprise.

On September 19, 2025, Jordan Brand produced a special Air Jordan 6 Low PE made just for Kiyan. This was inspired by Syracuse colors, and his name was stitched on the heel. However, it’s not the first time Kiyan Anthony and Jordan Brand have collaborated.

In 2o21, Air Jordan 35 PE Kiyan was released, but Melo likes to call it ‘ What the Kiyan’. The 18-year-old was part of the creation process, and the shoe consists of all of Kiyan Anthony’s favorite colors. Even then, his name, Kiyan, was stitched on the rear of the shoe.

Carmelo Anthony debuted that shoe in a match against the Phoenix Suns when he was playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.

And not many will know this, at the age of 5, Kiyan also debuted in a campaign being the new face of RookieUSA and Jordan Kids, with his image on the back of NYC buses.

Since then to being ESPN’s 2025 rankings, slotting him as the No. 1 player in New York, he has earned his deal.

Carmelo Anthony’s legacy continues

“To be part of the Jordan Brand family, to me, means carrying on a legacy,” Kiyan said in the release, “I want my legacy to be more than just basketball. I want it to be on and off the court, giving back to the community, doing everything I can to uphold my last name and carry the torch.”

As Kiyan said, what it meant for him to be part of the Jordan Brand was evident, as even Carmelo Anthony expressed his delight. “Yo Kai, you’ve been watching the whole time, taking notes,” he said in a video, welcoming his son after the NIL deal. “That’s in your DNA. You don’t inherit that spotlight. You claim it. My legacy is in you. Welcome to the family.”

In the video, Melo can be seen teaching his son some moves. It cuts to Carmelo’s highlight clips from the 2000s from when he was balling at Kiyan’s age. Then it cuts to Kiyan walking the same Syracuse walk that his father once walked.

The banners hanging in the background feature photos of Carmelo Anthony. That minute-long Jordan spot was more than a feel-good edit.