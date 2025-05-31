Carmelo Anthony’s Wild 12-Hour Partying Streak at Russell Wilson & Ciara’s Private Wedding Revealed

Russell Wilson might be one of the new faces in the New York Giants locker room, but he’s already making himself at home in the city. The Giants brought him in on a one-year, $10.5 million deal, potentially worth much more with incentives. And what’s a proper NYC welcome without linking up with a legend? Russ stopped by 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, and no, they didn’t just dive into football or what it means to play in New York. Instead, the conversation veered into something more personal and fun!

As they talked about life and love, Russell opened up about how a church sermon back in 2016 completely flipped his plans. “I had a whole plan—I’m going to be single for like 10 years,” Russ said. “Three days later, I met C.” One of his biggest non-negotiables? Wanting a partner with her own identity—not just “the NFL star’s wife.” That’s something he and Melo both valued—strong women who stood on their own. And it’s that shared mindset, along with a certain city, that brought the two even closer on one unforgettable night.

On the podcast, Russ lit up as he shared a memory that clearly meant a lot to him—his wedding night with Ciara back in 2016. And guess who was right there with him, soaking it all in? Carmelo Anthony. “Melo and I got to spend a lot of time actually together at our wedding—me and Ciara’s wedding in Liverpool,” Russ said with a smile. The celebration unfolded at the breathtaking Peckforton Castle and, in true fairytale fashion, ran a little behind schedule. What was supposed to start at 6 pm was pushed by about an hour.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the real magic came when the black curtain lifted. “We open it up, and it’s Earth, Wind & Fire performing. A 21-person band played 13 songs. Me and Melo were up in the front dancing, getting on, having a good time.” Two legends, a castle, and Earth, Wind & Fire? That’s not a wedding—it’s a cinematic masterpiece. But the night didn’t end there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Complex Sports (@complexsports) Expand Post

Around midnight, as they shared on the podcast, they all headed down beneath the castle, and according to Russ, “I don’t think anybody left till about 6:30. I remember we got up and the sun came up—it was already the next day.” Carmelo Anthony chimed in with a memory that had everyone cracking up: “We was in Liverpool; I was dancing on the Titanic over there,” he said, laughing. “Once they told me it was the Titanic, I’m like, ‘Oh, shit.’ Like, we were definitely going to have a good time over here.” It was the kind of night where time disappeared, where music, friendship, and the right kind of chaos made everything unforgettable.

Their friendship goes beyond the game, the city, or even that unforgettable wedding night—it stretches into the lives they’ve built off the field. It’s about their wives—well, in Melo’s case now, his ex-wife.

Ciara and Lala Anthony are more than just friends

When you think about Hollywood friendships that really stick around despite all the craziness and spotlight, Ciara and La La Anthony’s connection just makes you smile. They’ve been through it all together—career wins, tough heartbreaks, and the wild ride of juggling family life while the whole world watches. During Super Bowl LIX weekend in February 2025, they were seen together again, this time at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Ciara, always on her fashion game, rocked a casual white top as she sat next to La La. It wasn’t just another glam sighting—it was another reminder of how close these two really are.

And it’s not just about looking good in the front row. La La has publicly spoken about how much Ciara’s relationship with Russell Wilson has meant to her. On The Breakfast Club, she once admitted, “I’m happy that I’m able to have that example to still have that hope that kind of love and connection really does exist.” At a time when La La was navigating a difficult marriage with Carmelo Anthony, which saw them separate in 2018 and officially divorce in 2021, she found inspiration in Ciara and Russ. “That’s not the norm of what I see,” she said. Watching their love gave her something real to hold onto, and it’s clear Ciara has been more than just a friend—she’s been a quiet anchor in La La’s life.

Their bond has only grown stronger. Whether it’s celebrating birthdays—like when Ciara called La La her “Bestie Boo Queen Leezi Boo” and praised her as a “boss” and “ride or die”—or showing up with love when things get hard, they’ve always had each other’s backs. Even in grief, like when Russell Wilson lost his beloved dog Prince, La La was right there with a heartfelt, simple message: “Prince! We will miss you 🙏.”

It’s more than friendship—it’s sisterhood, the kind that keeps showing up, no matter the headline. Through cities, ceremonies, and careers, for Russell Wilson and Carmelo Anthony, it is no different. It’s a bond rooted in shared values, life experiences, and mutual respect—on and off the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad