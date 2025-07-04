A new chapter is unfolding for Carmelo Anthony—not on the hardwood, but in the heart of the $38.5 billion recreational med industry, where legacy and social impact collide. The NBA Hall of Famer, already celebrated for his scoring prowess, is now making waves with a bold move that echoes the advocacy work of his ex-wife, La La Anthony, but in a market few athletes have navigated with such intent.

As Melo steps into the recreational med sector, the underlying message is clear that the family has a deep interest in the industry, besides a commitment to reform. While most fans know the former New York Knicks star for his scoring prowess, fewer realize that his latest venture, StayMe7o, is as much about community uplift as it is about premium recreational med.

The brand, launched in Oregon in 2024 and now expanding to New York, is a partnership with Jesce Horton, himself a trailblazer in its equity. What’s less known is that Horton’s non-profit, NuProject, has already provided over $2.3 million in loans and grants to historically excluded entrepreneurs. This direct pipeline of funding and coaching is rare in an industry where access to capital remains a major barrier, particularly for founders of color, as per an article by Entrepreneur.

Amid such circumstances, Carmelo Anthony’s StayMe7o isn’t just emerging as a brand, but a vehicle for change. “This isn’t just about canna–s—it’s about empowering our communities, uplifting underserved entrepreneurs, and creating meaningful opportunities that support and celebrate our culture,” Anthony said at the New York launch. No wonder that a portion of StayMe7o’s proceeds will support NuProject, as well as the Last Prisoner Project, a non-profit focused on recreational med (c——s) criminal justice reform, ensuring that those most harmed by outdated laws are not left behind as the market booms.

This vision closely parallels La La Anthony’s work with her non-profit, ThreeSixty, which provides mentorship, legal aid, and re-entry support to young men at Rikers. Her approach is hands-on, offering acting classes, job training, and access to motivational speakers, all aimed at breaking the cycle of recidivism. The Anthonys’ dual commitment—one through recreational medical equity, the other through direct rehabilitation—signals a powerful, research-driven model for social impact in two of America’s most challenging arenas.

La La Anthony’s commitment to a bigger cause has grown with $10B Group’s Support

If you’ve ever heard stories from Rikers Island, you know it’s a place where hope can seem like a distant dream—especially for the young men locked away there. But La La Anthony is working hard to flip that narrative. Through her initiative called ThreeSixty, she’s not just talking about change—she’s showing up and creating real opportunities for second chances.

And now, her mission just got a powerful boost. An unexpected but game-changing ally has stepped in: the director of a $10 billion company. Sounds massive, right? That company is none other than The Moinian Group. Earlier this year, their Principal and Director, Mr. Mitchell Moinian, officially joined La La in her mission.

And she made sure the world knew how much that meant to her. Taking to Instagram, La La posted a photo of herself and Mitchell right outside the Davoren Center—the facility that houses many of these young men. But it wasn’t just the image that caught people’s attention. It was her message.

She wrote, “Beyond grateful to @mitchmoinian for joining me at Rickers Island today.” A simple line, but packed with meaning—and a reminder that gratitude still goes a long way. With Mitchell now backing her vision, La La’s dream of rewriting these young men’s futures feels more real than ever. And guess what? She’s not doing it alone anymore. Slowly but surely, Carmelo Anthony is stepping in, too. A second chance is no longer just a hope—it’s becoming a movement.