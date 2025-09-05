Carmelo Anthony Sends Emotional Message, Leaving Everyone Hanging Before HOF Ceremony

This Saturday is going to be one of, if not the greatest, moments in NBA icon Carmelo Anthony’s life. That’s because after receiving numerous honors throughout his 19-year illustrious career, Melo is going to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. While everyone has known this news for a while after it broke earlier this year, after this weekend, it will be official, making him one of the greatest players to ever step onto the court. So, to mark this once-in-a-lifetime moment, he took to social media.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The former Nuggets superstar posted an almost two-minute-long clip that encapsulated his entire journey– all the way from his early days hooping for Syracuse to him dominating the NBA. It also featured all the people who have helped and impacted his career along the way. Throughout this, the ten-time All-Star can be heard talking about his story and how, despite reaching the pinnacle of his hoops career, there are still many more things he hopes to achieve in his lifetime.

“Grateful for every moment. An amazing chapter of life lived, and there’s much more to be written. #STAYME7O,” he captioned the beautiful post, leaving his millions of followers hanging. The NBA’s 10th All-Time highest scorer indicated that while he’s excited to be inducted into the Hall of Fame later this weekend, that won’t be stopping him from chasing his dreams or inspiring the next generations to come. Now, what are those dreams?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

No one really knows, as everyone seems to be curious about Melo’s plans after he’s inducted into the Hall of Fame. He’s already built up a diverse business empire since leaving the court that ranges all the way from a venture capital firm (Melo7 Tech Partners), to a media production company, and a fashion line. In fact, this is not all. The former Knicks superstar is also actively involved in philanthropic work through his Carmelo Anthony Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, what will the soon-to-be Hall of Famer be up to in the future? For now, we can only wait and watch. Meanwhile, this message and video from the three-time Olympic gold medalist is just the start of what is supposed to be a weekend full of festivities. However, undoubtedly the biggest event of them all would be the surprise of Carmelo Anthony’s former team, the Denver Nuggets is planning with whom he spent a significant part of his storied career.

AD

The Denver Nuggets to finally honor Carmelo Anthony

While Carmelo Anthony has been the showstopper at every franchise he’s been part of, there’s no doubt that he’ll always be remembered for his time in the Mile High City. The six-time All-NBA selection spent some of his most glorious years from 2003 to 2011 playing for the Denver Nuggets. More so, given that throughout those years, Melo and the Nuggets made it to the postseason. However, despite having so much history together, the superstar and the franchise have had an icy relationship.

It all started with Anthony requesting a trade away from the franchise, which led to be dealt to the New York Knicks in 2011. Since then, several of the Denver faithful and, to some extent, the organization have also turned their cold shoulder towards their superstar. But with Melo entering the Hall of Fame, the relationship between him, the fans, and the franchise is set to be restored, as the Nuggets finally plan to celebrate one of the best scorers in their history.

via Imago Dec 14, 2009; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony dribbles up the court in the first period against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carmelo meant so many things to so many people at all levels of the organization,” said vice president Josh Kroenke. Now, there’s not much information on how the franchise plans to honor Anthony’s legacy. That’s because while usually, when a franchise player such as Melo is inducted to the Hall of Fame, the organization hangs retires their jersey number and hangs it in their rafters. However, that’s something the Nuggets might not be able to do because of the unique situation they’ve put themselves in.

That’s because the iconic No. 15 jersey, which Carmelo Anthony used to rep during his time in the city, is now worn by none other than