Carmelo Anthony Sends Heartfelt Message to CC Sabathia as New York Goal Unfolds

CC Sabathia’s induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum goes way beyond an elite left-handed pitcher being elected within his first year of eligibility. It’s about his perseverance and struggles both on and off the field. That’s why, when it was announced that he was going to be walking up onto the stage, his friend and one of New York’s finest, Carmelo Anthony, who’s in similar shoes right now, couldn’t help but give Sabathia a warm welcome.

It wasn’t just the MLB community that was celebrating Sabathia’s induction, as Carmelo Anthony was one of the first people to congratulate the pitcher. The former Knicks superstar shot a heartfelt video for CC Sabathia, where he recognized the MLB legend’s remarkable career and their shared history within the Big Apple.

Anthony talked about how Sabathia’s legacy is not just about baseball or sports but across broader aspects of society. “They say if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere. But to thrive in New York, to become synonymous with the city’s greatness, there’s only a few. Game recognizes game. CC Sabathia, I’ve been seeing you. We shared the Big Apple for six years. Nobody was as elevated on the mound. Nobody had that command, the heart, the incredible story.” Anthony said in a long, thoughtful clip.

Indeed, there are only a few like the six-time All-Star, Cy Young Award Winner, and World Series champion. Now he’s after he’s added “first-ballot Hall of Famer” to his resume, he’s truly a rarity in the game of baseball. Not to mention that he’s one of only three players ever to win 250 games and have 3000 or more strikeouts. So, it’s safe to say that throughout his career, Sabathia left a mark on each and every place he’s been.

However, none as big as the one he left in the Big Apple. That’s exactly what Carmelo Anthony addressed later in the clip, as the former Knicks forward revealed his ultimate goal for New York.

Carmelo Anthony reveals his New York goal

Ever since Carmelo Anthony found out about CC Sabathia’s induction into the Hall of Fame, he’s been by the MLB legend’s side. First, he shared an emotional video of the former Yankees star reacting to his name being called for the big news. The clip that followed showcased the deep sense of friendship and respect between the two legends of their respective sports. However, apart from being Hall of Famers, there’s more that the two legends share. Of course, it’s their love for New York.

We all know that Carmelo was born in Brooklyn, which helped shape his identity and basketball style. Similarly, Sabathia also has strong ties with New York. After all, he suited up for the Yankees for over a decade. So, if anyone knows how to win the hearts of New Yorkers, it’s Sabathia. That’s why in his message, Carmelo mentioned making space in the hearts of the people of the city. “New York has a place in my heart, but to have a place in New York’s, that’s where it’s at. Game recognizes game. My friend, welcome to the Hall of Fame. Peace.”

This is what the soon-to-be Hall of Famer said to conclude the clip. The former New York Knicks star and New York native mentioned that although he loves the city, his ultimate goal in life is to win the hearts of New Yorkers, just like CC Sabathia, who’s one of the Big Apple’s very own. It seems like Anthony isn’t aware of the love the city of New York has for him.

Nonetheless, it won’t be long before the streets of N.Y.C. will be cheering for him when he walks on to the stage to give his own induction speech.